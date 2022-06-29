Lon Kruger, former Oklahoma basketball coach, named to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma head basketball coach Lon Kruger was named to the 2022 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday.
Kruger is the first OU coach to earn the hall of fame honor. He joins former Sooners forward Wayman Tisdale as the program’s only selections.
"Very honored to join those who have already been inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame,” Kruger said in a press release. “Any time a coach receives the honor, it is a result of the people that surround him. From players, staff and coaches and so many people through the years, it has always been about the relationships.
“Everyone who has been a part of this journey should feel some ownership in it. All of the terrific people that we have worked with in 47 years of coaching helped make the journey remarkable. Every stop that we have made, there were good people who were unbelievably helpful and supportive."
Kruger retired after the 2020-21 season, his 10th with Oklahoma. He compiled a 195-128 record and led OU to a Final Four in 2016.
The 69-year-old former coach is the only coach in Division I history to win a NCAA Tournament game with five different schools.
Kruger is joined by coaches John Beilein and Jerry Krause, along with former players Richard Hamilton, Larry Miller, Frank Selvy and Jimmy Walker in the 2022 hall of fame class. The class will be honored on Nov. 20 in Kansas City.
Photos: A look back at former OU basketball coach Lon Kruger's career
Lon Kruger
Floridas head coach Lon Kruger, right, shouts at the referee during action in the NCAA East Regional basketball tournament, Sunday, March 27, 1994, Miami, Fla. Florida defeated Boston College 74-66 to advance to the Final Four next week in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Lon Kruger
Florida coach Lon Kruger gets a piece of the net after his Florida Gators defeated Boston College in the NCAA East Regional Finals in Miami, Sunday, March 27, 1994 by a score of 74-66. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Lon Kruger
Illinois coach Lon Kruger talks to his players on the bench during the first half of a semifinal game against Penn State at the Big Ten basketball tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Saturday, March 11, 2000. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Lon Kruger
Lon Kruger puts on an Atlanta Hawks hat as he is introduced as the new head coach of the team during a press conference at Philips Arena in Atlanta Thursday, May 25, 2000. Kruger was the coach at Illinois from 1997 - 2000 and replaces Lenny Wilkens, who resigned from the position on April 24. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Lon Kruger
New Atlanta Hawks forward Glenn Robinson, right, is welcomed to the team by coach Lon Kruger, left, during a press conference at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 12, 2002. "Big Dog" Robinson was obtained from the Milwaukee Bucks for Toni Kukoc, Leon Smith and one of the Hawks' two first-round picks in 2003. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
Lon Kruger
Lon Kruger speaks during a news conference Monday, March 15, 2004 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Kruger was named the new head coach at UNLV. He has been a head coach with the NBA Atlanta Hawks and with several NCAA Division I schools including Illinois and Florida.(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Lon Kruger
UNLV coach Lon Kruger, center, backed by team members Joe Darger, left, Curtis Terry, center, and Gaston Essengue, right, reacts to a call during the first half against Oklahoma State, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2005, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Lon Kruger
UNLV coach Lon Kruger cuts down the net following UNLV's Mountain West conference men's basketball tournament championship game against Brigham Young in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 10, 2007. UNLV defeated BYU 78-70. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Lon Kruger
UNLV's coach Lon Kruger, center, huddles with his team at the start of their practice session in Chicago, Thursday, March 15, 2007. UNLV will play Georgia Tech in the first round of the Midwest Regional NCAA basketball tournament on Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Lon Kruger
UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger, back to camera, is mobbed by fans as he boards the bus in Las Vegas to catch a plane to St. Louis, Wednesday March 21, 2007. UNLV will play Oregon in the round of 16 of the NCAA basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Marlene Karas)
Lon Kruger
UNLV head coach Lon Kruger waves to fans after cutting the net at the Mountain West men's basketball tournament finals in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 15, 2008. UNLV defeated BYU 76-61.(AP Photo/Laura Rauch)
Lon Kruger
UNLV head coach Lon Kruger and his team react during a break in action against Illinois in the second half of a Southwest Regional NCAA tournament second round college basketball game, Friday, March 18, 2011 in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Lon Kruger
Lon Kruger, center, talks with members of the Oklahoma Ruf/Neks following his introduction as head men's basketball coach in Norman, Okla., Monday, April 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger talks to his team during an scrimmage at an open "Hoops Jam" NCAA college basketball practice in Norman, Okla., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. Oklahoma men's basketball fans got their first look at the 2011-12 Sooners on the hardwood at its "Hoops Jam 2011" event. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
In this Oct. 23, 2012, photo, Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger talks to his team during NCAA college basketball practice in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma is scheduled to open the season at home Nov. 11 against Louisiana-Monroe with the hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger speaks with Buddy Hield during a second-half break in an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Morgantown, W.Va. Oklahoma won 67-57. (AP Photo/Randy Snyder)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the BB&T Classic against George Mason, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Washington. Oklahoma won 81-66. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma's Lon Kruger, middle, speaks to an official during a timeout in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia won 91-86 in overtime. (AP Photo/Andrew Ferguson)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, center, prepares to talk to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, left, talks with his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014. Oklahoma won 87-68. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, March 2, 2015, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Lon Kruger
Joe Castiglione, left, Oklahoma athletics director, watches a scoreboard tribute to Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield, center, and head basketball coach Lon Kruger, left, during an NCAA college football game between West Virginia and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, center, coaches forward Ryan Spangler, left, and center Jamuni McNeace, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mid-America Christian in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. Oklahoma won 98-76. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, smiles and looks on as his team poses for a picture with the Diamond Head Classic championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Harvard, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, in Honolulu. Oklahoma won 83-71. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger talks to his player during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Oklahoma won 77-75. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, left, talks with guard Buddy Hield (24) as he shoots during a practice for a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger cuts down the net after their win against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger holds his granddaughter Avery Siklin during a practice session for the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament Friday, April 1, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger shakes hands with fans before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Villanova Saturday, April 2, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma guard Trae Young, left, stands with head coach Lon Kruger, right, during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas during the Phil Knight Invitational Tournament, in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Troy Wayrynen)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, left, talks with guard Trae Young, right, during a team practice in Norman, Okla., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, and his players react after a score against Mississippi during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Oklahoma defeated Mississippi 95-72. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma players and coach Lon Kruger, center, celebrate after Alondes Williams scored the go-ahead basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Sioux Falls, S.D., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Lon Kruger
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Oklahoma TCU Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, center, instructs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, talks with his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Baylor Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger talks with his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Ray Carlin
Kansas St Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger applauds from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma Texas Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Oklahoma Texas Tech Basketball
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Brad Tollefson
Oklahoma Iowa St Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger applauds his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 66-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
B12 Oklahoma Kansas Basketball
Kansas head coach Bill Self, left, fist bumps Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, following an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Kansas defeated Oklahoma 69-62. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
NCAA Missouri Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger reacts during the first half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
033021-tul-spt-emigcolumn oubkbjob
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger on the sidelines in the second half of a second-round game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on March 22.
Michael Conroy, AP file
