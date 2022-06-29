Lon Kruger, former Oklahoma basketball coach, named to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma head basketball coach Lon Kruger was named to the 2022 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday.

Kruger is the first OU coach to earn the hall of fame honor. He joins former Sooners forward Wayman Tisdale as the program’s only selections.

"Very honored to join those who have already been inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame,” Kruger said in a press release. “Any time a coach receives the honor, it is a result of the people that surround him. From players, staff and coaches and so many people through the years, it has always been about the relationships.

“Everyone who has been a part of this journey should feel some ownership in it. All of the terrific people that we have worked with in 47 years of coaching helped make the journey remarkable. Every stop that we have made, there were good people who were unbelievably helpful and supportive."

Kruger retired after the 2020-21 season, his 10th with Oklahoma. He compiled a 195-128 record and led OU to a Final Four in 2016.

The 69-year-old former coach is the only coach in Division I history to win a NCAA Tournament game with five different schools.

Kruger is joined by coaches John Beilein and Jerry Krause, along with former players Richard Hamilton, Larry Miller, Frank Selvy and Jimmy Walker in the 2022 hall of fame class. The class will be honored on Nov. 20 in Kansas City.

