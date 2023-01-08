Llanusa's 23 points, Williams' late block help No. 17 OU knock off No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79

NORMAN — In a matchup between the Big 12’s first and third-ranked offenses, a game featuring one of the nation’s top scorers in Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, it was Oklahoma forward Madi Williams’ block on Joens’ late lay-in attempt that made the difference Sunday.

Saddled with four fouls, Williams stood her ground underneath the basket, absorbed the contact on Joens’ baseline drive and stuffed the last of Cyclones scorers’ 19 shot attempts, preserving an 80-79 Sooners advantage with seconds remaining inside Lloyd Noble Center.

Taylor Robertson’s free throws iced the game moments later to secure No. 17 OU’s 82-79 win over No. 11 Iowa State, improving the Sooners to 12-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 play while earning Jennie Baranczyk her sixth win over a ranked opponent since arriving to Norman.

“We thought a couple times, ‘we gotta get one more stop,” Baranczyk said speaking on Williams’ late defense. “Now there’s one more … I thought she just did a phenomenal job.”

Williams’ defense tied the bow on a thrilling offensive showing from two of the league’s highest-scoring teams.

Sooners guard Ana Llanusa knocked 9-of-15 field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers to lead four OU scorers in double figures with 23 points. Neveah Tot and Skylar Vann followed with 13 points each. Taylor Robertson — who passed Danielle Robinson for the program’s all-time minutes record at 4,580 in her 132nd career game — finished with 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski shot 50% from the field and tallied 20 points and Nyamer Diew added 14 off the bench. But it was Joens’ game-high 27 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line that powered the Cyclones (10-3, 2-1 Big 12).

Joens scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the visitors erased an OU lead that grew as large as nine. And it was her lay-in that put Iowa State ahead with 79-78 with 14 seconds remaining.

Vann’s go-ahead score thrust the Sooners back on top seven seconds later before Williams came up with the decisive blocked shot in the closing seconds.

“We just were one play or two short,” said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “But that’s this league and that’s the world.”

Llanusa’s 23-point effort follows her 24 points in Tuesday’s loss to No. 23 Baylor and the 28 points she scored against West Virginia on Dec. 31. On Sunday, Llanusa owned the third quarter, hitting on 4-of-6 shots in the period for 11 points as the Sooners outscored Iowa State 24-12 to claim a 59-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.

With the latest in a string of scoring performances, Llanusa appears her most settled at any point since suffering a torn ACL in December 2020.

“I think it’s more just the comfort level of our team,” Llanusa explained. “I think their confidence also gives me confidence. It makes everything just so much more steady. I feel like I can be steady because they’re steady. I think it just rubs off on everybody.”