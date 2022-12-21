 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story editor's pick

Live updates from Brent Venables' signing day press conference

  • 0
OU FB MEDIA DAY (copy)

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables speaks during media day for the University of Oklahoma football at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug., 2, 2022.

 STF

Dec. 15, 2022 video. Early signing period begins Dec. 21. Video by Eli Lederman/Tulsa World.

Oklahoma has secured signatures from all 23 of the high school recruits currently committed to the Sooners' class of 2023 with the opening of the early signing period Wednesday morning.

OU coach Brent Venables is set to speak with reporters at approximately 10:35 a.m after closing out his first full recruiting cycle in charge of the Sooners.

People are also reading…

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert