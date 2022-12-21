Live updates from Brent Venables' signing day press conference

Oklahoma has secured signatures from all 23 of the high school recruits currently committed to the Sooners' class of 2023 with the opening of the early signing period Wednesday morning.
OU coach Brent Venables is set to speak with reporters at approximately 10:35 a.m after closing out his first full recruiting cycle in charge of the Sooners.
Brent Venables, looking festive, begins his news conference. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/2MbUqZvrrt— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Brent Venables on defensive backs: Six right now - and counting." #Sooners sound like awaiting official news on Peyton Bowen, five-star defensive back from Denton.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
People are also reading…
Brent Venables: Even though there were storms this season - we didn't plan to be 6-6, we planned for exactly the opposite of that - these players and their families never flinched. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Brent Venables: All 4 DL were relatively unknown after their junior years and those guys developed ... all those young men have great stories. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Brent Venables: We feel like there will be - give or take - up to 10 additional players by the time it's all said and done, when we get to the first day of classes of the spring semester. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Brent Venables says he met Austin Stogner when he arrived, but that Stogner had made up his mind to leave already. But the impression was strong enough to bring Stogner back #Sooners— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 21, 2022
Venables: I met Austin (Stogner) my 2nd or 3rd day here. He wanted to shake my hand & tell me he was gone (smiles). Once I realized that it was something he needed to do, I wished him well. Now he realizes he wants to finish his career at OU. He can be a trem addition. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022
Brent Venables on QB Jackson Arnold: From beginning to end, it was zero maintenance (with him). He's been recruiting in a great way for us the last several months. He never wavered ... I love the leadership. Amazing family and parents. He's everything that you want. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 21, 2022