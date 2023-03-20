The Oklahoma Sooners are set to return for spring football practice this week.
OU coach Brent Venables is set to speak with reporters at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Sooners kick off spring camp tomorrow, so Brent Venables speaks today.You’ll get updates from me and @EricBaileyTW starting about 12:30. pic.twitter.com/7a7TG2GsLL— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) March 20, 2023
Venables: We have 26 players that this is the first time that they've been on the squad at mid-year, as well as a few new coaches. We're obviously self-scouting and finding ways we can be better on and off the field. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 20, 2023
People are also reading…
Venables says Marcus Hicks has moved to the defensive line. Said he wanted an opportunity to show what he can do on the DL"He's been banged up a lot; hopefully he can strengthen us on the DL"— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 20, 2023
Venables says Gentry Williams' labs have all checked out. Getting more labs today. He has a cardiac meeting tomorrow"We are always looking for players' safety and health is foremost. Gentry appears to have gotten out of harm's way."#Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 20, 2023
BV out of context: "You don't win in a pair of shorts"— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) March 20, 2023
OU has hired former Sooners RB (1997-2000) and North Texas head coach Seth Littrell as an analyst this offseason. Former Clemson LB James Skalski has also joined the staff as a graduate assistant.— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) March 20, 2023
Sooners injury report (via Brent Venables)Expected to miss spring camp:-Kaden Helms (knee)-Jason Llewellyn -Erik McCarty (ACL)-Emeka Megwa (leg)-Walter Rouse (labrum)-Jacob Sexton (ACL) Gentry Williams (exertional collapse) still being evaluated. Trace Ford = limited— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) March 20, 2023
Venables on new stadium facility ($175 million): "When you have kids away from home for first time, I want them to have a home that's efficient. Efficiency is an important thing"BV says #Sooners have only place in top 10 where football facility not connected to indoor facility— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 20, 2023
Venables: There's s a recruiting aspect to everything. Some people say facilities don't matter. Says who? This is a place where they're going to spend a lot of time...guys are going to pass a lot of great places. You want to have an environment and something to showcase #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 20, 2023
Venables: I expect us to be on another planet defensively. Everybody else can talk about projections and all those types of things. I just want to see improvement ... we have to improve with our fundamentals and techniques and the physicality it takes to win. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 20, 2023
Statistically, OU was worse on defense in 2022 than any one of Brent Venables' defenses at Clemson or from his first run at OU (19999-2011).I asked him why he believes OU will be better in '23. Small bit from a lengthy answer: "I expect us to be on another planet defensively"— Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) March 20, 2023