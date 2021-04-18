Listen now: The 911 call from an incident 'that may involve OU student-athletes' in Norman

“I’m guessing they wanted either weed or money from me.”
Those were words of a 911 caller when asked why he was the potential victim of an alleged robbery in the 2600 block of Classen Boulevard in Norman on Thursday night.
The victim was upset during moments of the 911 recording requested by the Tulsa World via the Oklahoma Open Records Act. It was produced by the Norman Police Department on Sunday afternoon.
There are many moments of silence during the heavily redacted call.
The victim’s first words during the 10-minute call: “Please. Help me. Please.”
Because an arrest has not been made, all parties’ identities have not been made public by police during the investigation.
An archive of police scanner traffic coinciding with the robbery included the names of two OU football players, Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan, according to SoonerScoop.com’s Carey Murdock. A third person of interest also has been identified by Norman police.
On Friday night, SI Sooners reported that sources told them the two players were involved in the investigation.
Also on Friday, the Oklahoma athletics department released a statement: “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely. The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”
There were disturbing moments during the call when the alleged victim spoke with his roommate, who appears to have been present when it happened.
The roommate, during the call, can be heard in the background: “… take you to the hospital, bro.”
911 dispatcher: “Did they injure you?”
Caller: “I got jumped. I got beat up and hit with guns and s---. Yes”
Roommate: “He’s literally bleeding all over the (place). Tell them to f-----‘ hurry up.”
The dispatcher asked if the caller wanted an ambulance.
“No. I cannot afford that. No,” the caller said.
Capt. Brent Barbour of the Norman Police Department told the Tulsa World that a 911 call was made shortly after an incident involving three potential suspects and two alleged victims.
“We responded to a reported robbery last night around 10 around the 2600 block of Classen (Boulevard) here in Norman,” Barbour said on Friday. “The incident resulted in one of the victims being injured but not needing medical attention. Shortly after the incident, we were able to contact one of the potential suspects and subsequently interviewed them and released them.”
Around 10:07 p.m., Norman Police was assigned to the robbery. The Tulsa World received a case report that included reporting of a suspect assaulted and items taken by force belonging to the victim, who was injured by declined transport to the hospital.
Inside the first minute, the 911 caller told the dispatcher: “There are three of them, and I know who they are.”
The 911 caller claimed the robbers had a Glock 19 with extended clip and stole his AR-15 pistol.
While officers made their way to the incident’s site, the caller gave a description of the alleged suspects and the vehicle that one owned.
“They just, like, ransacked my room,” the caller said.
There appeared to be moments of emotional distress toward the end of the call while waiting for police to arrive. The dispatcher said seven officers were on scene toward the end of the 10-minute call.
Shortly after, an officer’s arrival caused disconnection of the call.