Listen now: The 911 call from an incident 'that may involve OU student-athletes' in Norman

Also on Friday, the Oklahoma athletics department released a statement: “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely. The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”

There were disturbing moments during the call when the alleged victim spoke with his roommate, who appears to have been present when it happened.

The roommate, during the call, can be heard in the background: “… take you to the hospital, bro.”

911 dispatcher: “Did they injure you?”

Caller: “I got jumped. I got beat up and hit with guns and s---. Yes”

Roommate: “He’s literally bleeding all over the (place). Tell them to f-----‘ hurry up.”

The dispatcher asked if the caller wanted an ambulance.

“No. I cannot afford that. No,” the caller said.

Capt. Brent Barbour of the Norman Police Department told the Tulsa World that a 911 call was made shortly after an incident involving three potential suspects and two alleged victims.