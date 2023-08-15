Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — The Lindsey Street walk won’t be as sterile on football Saturdays in Norman.

Expect loudness from the south side of the east-west corridor leading to Memorial Stadium. It’s been silenced for years, but not anymore.

On Tuesday, the university announced new policies ahead of the 2023 season to allow fans to tailgate along the main entrance to OU's football stadium. It could serve as only a small step into readiness for the 2024 inaugural step to the Southeastern Conference.

“You all saw some of the drama over the last couple of years over this,” OU president Joe Harroz said following a June Board of Regents meeting in Tulsa. “So it seemed like it was the right time even if we weren’t going to the SEC to take a look at our policy. And see does it provide the best fan experience? Does it create the right safe environment? And the balance of those two. But with us going to the SEC, it was important to not just check in for a routine check, but look at it pretty deeply.”

Lindsey Street had been closed to tailgaters beginning in 2017. But the past six seasons, it’s been a heated topic of discussion.

This year, public tailgating will be allowed along the south side of Lindsey Street along Asp and Jenkins Avenues. Tailgating may only take place between the Lindsey Street curb and the north side of the sidewalk.

Other tailgating areas — public and private — will remain the same.

During the OU 2024 schedule reveal show last June, OU coach Brent Venables discussed his passion on tailgating in Norman.

“Every patch of the grass is going to have a vehicle on it… Every patch,” he said. “And the grass is going to grow back just fine. And people are going to clean up after themselves. When you go on the road, you’re going to see tailgating at its finest. Hopefully, we can progress and be able to do that.

“To me, tailgating creates this amazing place to have memories, to remember moments and to build relationships and to share passion, love and joy for your university. It’s one thing to do it on a slab of concrete. But to compete and find a spot and camp out for a couple of days and do your thing from the beginning to the end of a college Saturday, (it’s special).”

Setup times for tailgating will change this season.

Equipment for setup away from Lindsey Street will be 5 p.m. on the day immediately preceding a home football game. Space may be occupied at noon, but stakes may not go into the ground until 5.

Fans setting up tailgate equipment on Lindsey Street will be permitted to being at 7 a.m. on the day of the game, but space can be occupied at 5 p.m. on the day preceding the game.

OU’s first home game is Sept. 2 when Arkansas State visits Norman. Kickoff is 11 a.m.

