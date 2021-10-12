Lincoln Riley's relationship with QBs takes on added importance for OU

“That's so much of what you do as a head coach,” Riley said with a laugh. “I mean, oftentimes, I may not be in there coaching a D lineman, but when there's an issue, guess whose door gets knocked on?”

Quarterbacks are different. Quarterbacks are not rotated. An inside linebacker can move to an outside linebacker and a team can get better. Offensive line position shuffling can be a positive for all involved.

It’s a different situation when it comes to quarterbacks. Riley's knack for recruiting elite ones makes OU the envy of the overwhelming majority of college football fans. He doesn’t take the elite of the elite prep quarterback every year. Riley does it every other year by design.

However, the plan can change. A change at running back will cause a ripple. At quarterback, it’s more like a tidal wave because of the feelings involved.

Riley knows this. He’s gone out of way his way to praise Rattler since Saturday, and that’s unlikely to stop.