Lincoln Riley's pregame ritual keeps him moving minutes before kickoff

Warming up

Lincoln Riley is a busy man in the minutes leading up to an Oklahoma football game.

During stretch time about 30 minutes from kickoff, the coach will walk around to shake the hand of each player on the field. He will do it again prior to Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Kansas.

“I just kind of had to find out a little pattern, always start in the same place,” Riley said during a Thursday Zoom call. “And you have to kind of get to know the timing. You actually spend a little bit more time with each player on the road because we only have 70 there, whereas at home, we can have quite a bit more so I have to hustle a little quicker.

“But it’s fun. It’s just a ritual, you just have a chance to connect individually with each guy and if they’re out there on that field and dressed, we’re counting on them and they’re counting on me. It’s just one more kind of a bit of reassurance that we’re in it together and ready to go.”

Woods making impact

Michael Woods has 25 receptions this season, which ranks second on the roster.

The graduate transfer from Arkansas is on pace to clear his current career high of 33 catches in a season.