Lincoln Riley's balancing act includes excitement for SEC future, concentration on 2021 season

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey is pumped about his football program’s future in the Southeastern Conference.
“When I saw that it happened, I was honestly excited,” Winfrey said Thursday. “I can’t stand the noise of saying that we’re in the Big 12 and we can’t handle the SEC.
“I honestly got excited because I can’t wait to see my fellow alumni go against them and see how we can stack up against them and actually prove to everyone else in the country that we can stand with them.”
Winfrey’s words came during OU’s media day, which was held at Memorial Stadium. Reporters wore masks during face-to-face interviews with Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, while player interaction was via Zoom. Both sessions served as reminders that COVID-19 is still a concern.
Riley said that Thursday was the only day that coaches and players would approach the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC. After the two-hour window, all talks with reporters would be aimed at the 2021 season, which begins with Friday's first fall camp practice.
Reporters fired away with SEC questions: When did he know that OU was planning the move? What are his thoughts on Bedlam’s future? How will the new conference impact recruiting? And what feedback did he get from his players after last week’s Oklahoma-to-SEC news broke?
Riley admitted to having some general knowledge of the situation, but never knew it was going to happen until it became official.
“My reaction to it? I think for the future it's going to be exciting. I think it's going to be a positive thing for this university, a positive thing for our athletic department, our athletes, our coaches, everybody. I think it's exciting to think about,” Riley said.
In what is expected to be a delicate balancing act this season, he didn’t want to sway too much attention to something that will happen years from now.
“It's like scheduling ... I get it's bigger than this, but in the same vein, it's almost like scheduling a really exciting non-conference matchup years down the road. Sure, it'll be great when it happens, but it doesn't matter for right now,” Riley said. “For right now, we're a member of the Big 12. I think we've represented the conference well in these previous years and intend to do so throughout the duration of our agreement and that starts with this year for us. That’s going to be our focus and honestly, any excitement, personal feelings I have are really overshadowed by that. We all have a job to do right now.”
Oklahoma’s departure caught many in Stillwater off-guard. The move puts the series with Oklahoma State in jeopardy when OU leaves the Big 12, which is currently scheduled for 2025. The teams have met on the football field in every season since 1910.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU’s new president, turned to Twitter last weekend to approach the subject.
“Many have asked about the future of Bedlam,” she wrote. “We enjoy the intensity and tradition whenever we play OU in any sport. Right now, there are too many unknowns to determine what the future holds.”
Riley agrees with OU leadership that he wishes the Bedlam series can survive.
“It's our hope that we can continue that because it has been a great game, a great matchup, a university, a program that we've got a lot of respect for and a lot of respect for the history of it as well, what it means to the state. Certainly, our intention and hope is that it can continue,” Riley said.
Oklahoma has been able to recruit nationally during Riley’s watch, including in the fertile southeastern part of the country.
Will the switch to the SEC perhaps sway future prospects more toward Oklahoma?
“Again, it's still out in the distance a little bit for us, so I think it'll be a very positive thing when the time comes and we'll certainly be part of the conversation with recruits that will and could potentially impact their careers,” Riley said. “At the same time, there's still so much right here in front of us right now. I think all projections forward are very positive, but they're projections and they're down the line. Are we going to have that conversation? Yes, we're going to have that conversation, but there's still a lot here right now.”
Riley’s SEC talks with current players simply aren’t as important as the 2021 season.
“These guys are getting ready to go into camp. These guys are getting ready to play and try to win position battles and win games and championships,” Riley said. “I think for them, it's news. It's certainly something they're aware of. You can't avoid it, but at the same time, it's not reality for us right now. That's not going to change things for a lot of those guys in the locker room right now.”