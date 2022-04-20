Lincoln Riley says he 'could have handled his departure better' in story on Player's Tribune

Lincoln Riley, in a story released on Player’s Tribune titled “Sometimes Life Throws You a Curveball,” wrote he could have handled his departure better when leaving Norman to be introduced as USC’s head coach.

Riley wrote about his decision to leave Oklahoma while also explaining extreme gratitude for the OU administration and football program beginning with Bob Stoops’ job offer to be the offensive coordinator prior to the 2015 season.

Riley was the Sooners’ head coach between 2015-21 before being named the Trojans’ new leader on Nov. 28, less than 24 hours after Oklahoma lost at Oklahoma State in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Riley said he was immediately intrigued by possibilities at USC after his agent passed along the Pac-12 school’s interest.

He said everything was a blur after he jumped on the Zoom call with USC officials and then he let athletic director Joe Castiglione know his decision to leave.

“In one of the most difficult moments of my life and career, I stood in front of our Oklahoma team to let them know that I was leaving. I saw the immediate consequences of my decision on the faces of our players,” Riley wrote. “I really hated the timing, because our team was coming off a gut-wrenching loss, but with the recent rule changes in college football impacting the recruiting cycle, it certainly affected the timeline and made a difficult transition even tougher.”

Riley departed for Los Angeles early on Nov. 29 and said emotions flowed through his mind and “while excited for his new job, I was also filled with some guilt and sadness realizing that Norman was no longer home”

There have been reports that the team meeting was quick and to the point on the Sunday when Riley took the USC job.

“There are aspects of my departure and transition that I would certainly do differently if I could do it again, and I acknowledge that I could have handled some parts of the situation better. I absolutely own that. While I was able to talk with several players after the team meeting, I wish I would have had the time to sit down with each individual player and staff member to explain my decision,” Riley said.

Why did he leave Oklahoma?

“The best — and most honest — answer is that the opportunity at USC was simply the right job at the right time for me and for my family. We all have moments in life where we are faced with difficult choices, and this was the path my family and I chose. I don’t expect everyone to understand; in my line of work, that’s not possible,” Riley said.

