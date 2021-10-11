Lincoln Riley remains mum on OU's starting quarterback for Saturday's game against TCU

Lincoln Riley was asked Monday if he will publicly name Oklahoma’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against TCU.

“I don’t know if we will or not,” Riley said during the Big 12 teleconference call. “I haven’t made that decision yet, certainly. Just like any position, I think we’ll look at the game plan versus TCU. I’ll continue to evaluate these guys as they practice and go with who helps us the most.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Backup quarterback Caleb Williams anchored the Sooners’ improbable 55-48 comeback victory over rival Texas last Saturday. Williams took over for Spencer Rattler when OU trailed 35-17 midway in the second quarter and then led the offense to seven scoring drives out of nine possessions, including Kennedy Brooks' game-winning 33-yard touchdown run with three seconds remaining.

Including Saturday’s win, Rattler has led the Sooners to 14 straight victories as a starter. But he’s had recent struggles and his two first-half turnovers against the Horns prompted Riley to make the quarterback change.

“We certainly had really good contributions from both of them last week to help us win that game. We may need that as we go forward. I feel like we have two guys in the room that are really good players and that we can win with,” Riley said.