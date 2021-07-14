Lincoln Riley on OU's new-look defense: 'You don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary"

ARLINGTON, Texas — How much has Oklahoma's defense changed under Alex Grinch?

"There was a several-year stretch there where we were pretty small across the board," OU coach Lincoln Riley said on Wednesday. "Not that you can't have a small guy here and there, but you don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary.

"So we certainly look a lot different there."

Grinch’s three-year progression (2015-17) as Washington State’s defensive coordinator put the Pac-12 program in a new place.

How the pattern for the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma been similar or has it exceeded Riley’s expectations?

“The progression has been great,” Riley said. “We were much improved in year one. We took a big step in year two. Our plan is to take another big step here.

“A lot of things go into that. The players have been in that system for a couple of years and we have some really strong leaders. Our success as a team and, especially our success defensively the last few years, we’ve been able to recruit at a higher and higher level, especially on the defensive side of the ball."