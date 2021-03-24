Lincoln Riley explains decision not to release former quarterback Chandler Morris to TCU

Lincoln Riley has not been a fan of his former players transferring to fellow Big 12 schools.
That was evident when former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall was targeting West Virginia as a landing spot after the 2018 season. It remains this week with the latest news of ex-Sooners player Chandler Morris seeking a release to play football at TCU.
Riley met with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday and was asked about Gary Patterson’s comments that Morris has not been released from OU. A release would allow the quarterback to either get instant eligibility or redshirt the upcoming season.
Current Big 12 rules require players transferring within the league to sit out a year as well as lose a season of eligibility. There is NCAA discussion that could possibly allow for a one-time transfer without sitting out a season.
Riley said he’s joined by OU’s leadership that “it’s unhealthy for college football to encourage intraconference transfers.”
“Now, that doesn't mean that we're against people being able to transfer to other institutions, any other institution they want. I think that rule obviously has been changed and I think it was a good rule to change and now players have the freedom, as they should, to be able to go to any school they want,” Riley said. “But I do think the intraconference can complicate things and the world of coaches understand the big picture and understand that's gonna bring along a lot of negatives that I just don't know that we want in this game.”
Oklahoma did grant a release to Jalin Conyers, a former tight end who transferred to Arizona State during the semester break. Riley mentioned that while discussing the topic.
“(Intraconference transfers) is something that we've been adamantly opposed to for a long time. I get the landscape is changing. We're certainly watching that and we'll adapt as the world changes, but this has nothing to do with the person Chandler Morris,” Riley said. “Chandler Morris did a tremendous job here. He's a terrific young man. He's got a great family. Sure, I hated to see him go. You never want players to leave your program, but I know he's going to a good program there with Coach Patterson. I really do, I wish the kid all the best.”
Morris announced his decision shortly after the Big 12 Championship game. He scored the contest’s first touchdown in a win over Iowa State. He saw action in five games, completing three of five passes for 39 yards and rushing for 44 more and two scores.
“I know there’s been a lot of positive rule changes, again, with guys being able to transfer wherever they want being one of them that have helped the game and have helped the athletes,” Riley said. “And I’m 1,000% for that. But when there is something that we believe is going to make the game worse, I don’t just want to do the politically correct thing every single time and just sit back and just say OK.”