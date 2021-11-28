Lincoln Riley at OU: A timeline

Jan. 17, 2015: Bob Stoops announces 31-year-old Lincoln Riley, who had been East Carolina’s offensive coordinator, as Oklahoma’s new OC and play caller, replacing the fired Josh Heupel in that capacity. Riley’s opening words at his press conference: “It’s an absolute honor to be here.”
Sept. 5, 2015: OU beats Akron 41-3 in Riley’s first game as offensive coordinator. The Sooners total 539 yards, 388 of them through the air courtesy of Baker Mayfield, making his first start as OU quarterback.
Dec. 8, 2015: Riley receives the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach. OU averaged 43.5 points a game that season to rank fourth among FBS teams.
May 11, 2017: Riley signs a three-year contract extension through 2019, the longest ever for an assistant coach at OU.
June 7, 2017: At 33 years old, Riley starts his tenure as head football coach at OU after Bob Stoops announces his retirement. Riley’s opening word at the press conference: “Wow… What a day. A day as a young guy, as a coach, when you decide that you want to do this, these are things you just dream about. I feel like I’m honestly living a dream right now.”
Sept. 2, 2017: OU trounces UTEP 56-7 in Riley’s first game as head coach. The Sooners total 676 yards.
Dec. 9, 2017: Under Riley’s guidance, Mayfield becomes the sixth Sooner to win the Heisman Trophy.
Dec. 8, 2018: Under Riley’s guidance, Kyler Murray becomes the seventh Sooner to win the Heisman Trophy.
Jan. 30, 2019: OU regents approve a restructured five-year, $32.5 million deal with Riley in effect through the 2023 football season.
July 28, 2020: OU announces a two-year extension for Riley which includes a two-year extension through the 2025 season, and has an average salary of $7.535 million.
Nov. 28, 2021: News breaks that Riley is set to leave the Sooners to take over at USC, hours after his final game at OU, a 37-33 loss at Oklahoma State. Riley’s final record as OU head coach is 55-10, with four Big 12 Conference championships and three College Football Playoff appearances.
