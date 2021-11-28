Lincoln Riley at OU: A timeline

Jan. 17, 2015: Bob Stoops announces 31-year-old Lincoln Riley, who had been East Carolina’s offensive coordinator, as Oklahoma’s new OC and play caller, replacing the fired Josh Heupel in that capacity. Riley’s opening words at his press conference: “It’s an absolute honor to be here.”

Sept. 5, 2015: OU beats Akron 41-3 in Riley’s first game as offensive coordinator. The Sooners total 539 yards, 388 of them through the air courtesy of Baker Mayfield, making his first start as OU quarterback.

Dec. 8, 2015: Riley receives the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach. OU averaged 43.5 points a game that season to rank fourth among FBS teams.

May 11, 2017: Riley signs a three-year contract extension through 2019, the longest ever for an assistant coach at OU.

June 7, 2017: At 33 years old, Riley starts his tenure as head football coach at OU after Bob Stoops announces his retirement. Riley’s opening word at the press conference: “Wow… What a day. A day as a young guy, as a coach, when you decide that you want to do this, these are things you just dream about. I feel like I’m honestly living a dream right now.”