Bedlam’s rivalry added some extra sizzle on Tuesday night.

Lexy Keys announced via social media that she is transferring to Oklahoma. The 5-7 guard will depart Oklahoma State after spending three seasons in Stillwater.

The Tahlequah Sequoyah graduate started all 32 games for the Cowgirls last year. She averaged 9.4 points per game.

“God’s the Author of my story … here’s to a new chapter!” Keys wrote on Twitter with a picture of her wearing an OU uniform.

Keys has had a pair of her best games against the Sooners. In her freshman season, she scored 20 points against OU (her second-highest total in 88 contests). As a sophomore, she posted a career-high 12 rebounds versus the Bedlam rival.

