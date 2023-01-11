Leg kicks and power stances, fist pumps and foot stomps: Porter Moser’s every move during OU’s 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kans. — Porter Moser fumed and fist pumped, stomped his feet occasionally, kicked his legs out in frustration often and hunched frequently by the visitor’s bench inside Allen Fieldhouse.

That was the Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Tuesday night, when the Sooners let a late lead and an opportunity to snap a decades-long losing streak at Kansas slip away in the closing minutes of a 79-75 loss to the second-ranked Jayhawks.

For OU’s latest trip to Lawrence, the Tulsa World observed Moser’s every move inside the historic arena as the Sooners’ second-year coach navigates his second run through the Big 12 Conference gauntlet, from his pregame handshake with Bill Self to the moment he stepped to the podium following OU’s latest — and perhaps most stinging — narrow league defeat so far in 2023.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As the noise of some 16,300 souls humming “rock chalk” envelopes Allen Fieldhouse, Moser makes his rounds in the minutes prior to tip-off.

He exchanges pleasantries with Self, greets the officiating crew he’ll hound for the next few hours and confers with assistants Emanuel Dildy and Matt Gordon. In a gray OU polo with a dark collar, black pants and a pair of crimson and black Jordan 1’s, Moser embodies calm.

Recently, Moser got to reminisce on his first trip to Lawrence with former Kansas coach Roy Williams. In January 1997, Moser was an assistant under Tony Barone at Texas A&M and Williams sent the Aggies staff to an Italian joint in town.

“And then they proceeded to beat us by like 30,” Moser recalled Monday. “Coach Williams just softened everybody up.”

Twenty-six years later, Moser watches the opening tip from his seat between Gordon and Dildy and stays there for all of eight seconds before he’s on his feet.

He claps when Jalen Hill blocks Jalen Wilson’s shot on the opening possession. He claps when freshman guard Milos Uzan clangs a 3-pointer off the front rim on the Sooners’ first trip down the floor. He claps when Sherfield opens OU’s account for the night with a mid-range jumper 1:03 into the action.

When the Sooners are in possession, Moser tends to default to a hunched position; shoulders raised, back bent forward, hands on his knees while he stares downcourt.

He shouts “go, go go” and wags a finger in the air to nudge Uzan to push the pace. That leads to a Jacob Groves lay-in for the Sooners’ second basket of the game. With the ball in OU’s hands is the closest he’ll come to maintaining that pregame calm and cool, at least in the early going.

The serenity fades after roughly four minutes. Tanner Groves fumbles a post-feed and Moser motions furiously to his fifth-year forward from across the court as if to say “pull it down”, then clutches the silver and gray beard he's said makes him look “old as dirt”.

At the first media timeout, Moser puts an arm around Dildy and chats with assistant Doc Sadler. Then he grabs a clipboard and joins the huddle, diagramming as the Rock Chalk Dancers pass out free pizza to fans nearby.

The Jayhawks press out of the timeout and Moser attempts to convey an ultimately ignored complaint to official Amy Bonner as she follows the play upcourt.

An offensive foul on Jacob Groves prompts Moser to throw his arms in the air and gives him another reason to step onto the court and bark at the referees. After a Sam Godwin miss underneath the basket, he imitates the foul he’s certain the officials missed.

Moser’s hands again rise above his head after another Tanner Groves turnover, this one at the top of the key. His arms remain folded when Groves is stuffed on the next possession. When Jacob Groves travels less than one minute later, Moser puts his hands over his mouth and chats with the senior forward.

To counter the hunch, Moser settles into when the Sooners have the ball, there’s the spread-leg, power stance he assumes when OU is defending. At its most extreme, the stance can span from the “K” to the “N” of “Kansas” emblazoned onto the hardwood in jumbo print.

Moser's left leg kicks out at the air when 6-foot-3 guard Bijan Cortes gets stuck in the paint on 6-foot-10 Jayhawks forward Zach Clemence for an easy Kansas basket. When Godwin picks up his second foul, Moser lays into Sherfield for the lapse that led to it.

After C.J. Noland goes under a screen and leaves Gradey Dick open to sink a 3-pointer, Moser stomps the floor, turns and yells in the direction of his staff and gestures for Hill to sub in. On the bench, Noland gets an earful and Moser’s right index finger points straight to the spot on the floor where his error occurred.

In full, the first half offers a complete picture of Moser’s sideline presence. The period ends on a Sherfield jumper at the buzzer and the Sooners head to the break trailing the nation’s second-ranked team, 36-34.

Moser claps and meets his players in front of the tunnel before heading to the locker room.

“We felt we did a lot of things we wanted to do,” Moser said later. “...I think we did a good job on Jalen Wilson. I think we did a good job. I know how those 3’s can get going in this building. And you know, we really wanted to take away the 3’s. We did take away the 3’s tonight. So we were at half and we did some of the things we set out to do.”

Out of halftime, Moser is sanguine again. That is until Groves picks up his second foul 13 seconds into the period and a frustrated look falls over Moser’s face as Kansas attempts the first of its 31 second-half free throws.

Sherfield scores on back-to-back possessions within the opening 2:30 of the half and the Sooners claim a 43-40 lead.

After the second basket, Sherfield does something to draw a technical foul. As Dick shoots the technical free throw, Moser pulls his veteran guard aside and wraps his right arm below the No. 25 on the Sherfield's jersey.

“He just told me 'Hey man, you know' – I mean, I can't even tell you what he said,” Sherfield explained. “That's between us. But it wasn't nothing bad. It was good. It was just one of those things. Coach always says don't lose yourself in the fight. I lost myself for a moment and snapped back.”

Sherfield's buckets and the moment between Moser and his leading scorer occurred in the middle of a near 13-minute Jayhawks field goal drought. With 5:19 remaining, OU claims a 10-point lead on Tanner Groves' hook shot.

Then, over the final 5:06, the Sooners unravel.

5:19: Moser returns to his well-worn clapping and urges his players back on defense after Groves' make puts OU ahead 71-61.

4:38: Kansas' K.J. Adams breaks the field goal drought with an emphatic dunk. Noland follows with a turnover on the next possession and it's unclear who Moser — burning red for a moment — is more upset with: his sophomore guard or the officials he thinks missed another call.

4:17: Moser thrashes at the air after Adams beats the Sooners to an offensive rebound. He calls timeout when Wilson's 3-pointer cuts the lead to 71-66.

3:33: Tanner Groves is playing with four fouls and Moser's shoulders drop when he gets caught in no-man's land on a pick-and-roll. Dejaun Harris' lay-in makes it 71-68.

2:30: The lead grows back to five on a goaltending call. Moser sips water and organizes his defense.

1:09: Back-to-back baskets from Adams and its now a 73-72 Sooners lead. Adams' second score produces Moser's most emphatic left leg kick yet. After Tanner Groves follows by launching a 3-pointer with time on the shot clock, Moser bends and pounds the floor with both hands.

0:42: Moser tells his players to stay calm after Kevin McCullar's and-one finish puts the Jayhawks ahead for good. Sherfield responds with a airballed 3-point attempt on the next possession; Moser turns away in frustration before the ill-fated shot even reaches the peak of its arc.

0:12: Tanner Groves and Harris trade free throws. It's 79-75 Jayhawks.

0:08: Noland misses a 3-pointer. Moser calls for his OU to foul. It's too late. Allen Fieldhouse erupts as the buzzer sounds and Moser hardly breaks stride as he shakes hands with Self and the Sooners file to the tunnel.

Minutes later, he steps to a podium and needs a moment to gather himself.

Contemplating the Sooners' three Big 12 losses which have now come by eight points combined, Moser simply shakes his head.

"We’re right there," he says. "Right there.”