Led by Gabby Gregory, OU women hold off Kansas State rally, 80-78

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Taylor Robertson's free throws with 1 second remaining gave Oklahoma an 80-78 road win against Kansas State on Sunday as the Sooners held off a late Wildcat rally.

OU (6-7, 3-5 Big 12) led 78-76 with 34 seconds remaining before Kansas State used a timeout. The Wildcats had possession out of the break and Ayoka Lee hit a layup to tie the game at 78 with 22 seconds to go. The Sooners used a timeout and Madi Williams was fouled when play resumed. OU got the ball back, but had a five-second violation and turned the ball over.

K-State (5-9, 0-7) used a timeout to advance the ball and went for a layup, but OU's Gabby Gregory, a Holland Hall graduate, blocked Lee's shot. Robertson was fouled on the play, setting up the winning free throws.

Robertson went 6-for-6 from the line and has not missed a free throw all season, making 28-of-28 attempts. She has made 38 consecutive free throws dating back to last season to tie the program record set by LaNeshia Caufield.

Gregory led the way for the Sooners with 19 points to go with five rebounds, and Williams followed with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocks. Robertson finished with 16 points.

Kansas State was led by Ayoka Lee's 37 points.

OU hosts Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.