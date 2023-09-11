Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has now further addressed the appearance of his father-in-law, former Baylor coach Art Briles, on Owen Field on Saturday.

Briles was spotted wearing an OU shirt and standing with Lebby and other family members on the field following the Sooners' 28-11 win over SMU. The controversial ex-Bears coach's presence drew ire from OU fans on social media.

"One, I just want everyone to understand my father in law, his presence on the field after the game the other night is something that created a distraction, and I do, I apologize for that," Lebby said Monday in a prepared statement. "That was not the intent at all. The intent was just to celebrate with my family.

"Do want to correct some reports that claimed he had a sideline pass. There was not a sideline pass given out. He was actually on the field only when our families were down there and were present. (Athletic director) Joe Castiglione, Coach (Brent) Venables, both have addressed concerns with me and talked with me about it, and again, can make sure that everybody understands that this is something that will not come up again."

Venables said he wasn't made aware of Briles' presence until shortly before his postgame press conference on Saturday. Castiglione released a statement about the matter late Saturday night.

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight," Castiglione said. "It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

Lebby was asked Monday what "boundaries" he may have crossed, but declined to answer.

"Yeah, again, I've said kind of what I was gonna say on the matter today and we're gonna talk about Tulsa or SMU," Lebby said.

Lebby was also asked if he was surprised at the magnitude of the negative reaction to Briles' presence.

"And again, I'm not gonna comment any more on it," Lebby said. "Said what I wanted to say and moving forward."

Briles was the Bears head coach from 2008-15 but was fired after an investigation into his program revealed he and his staff failed to take action when players were accused of physical or sexual assault.

Lebby was on Baylor's coaching staff from 2008-16 and married Briles' daughter Staley in 2011. He was implicated in a 2016 lawsuit by a Baylor student who claimed he failed to act when she reported that a Bears running back had assaulted her.

In 2015, Lebby was caught standing on Tulsa's sideline when the Sooners played the Golden Hurricane, which was in violation of an NCAA bylaw. He was suspended for the first half of Baylor's game against OU the next week.

Lebby was also part of having T-shirts made that said #CAB, standing for "Coach Art Briles," which were used to rally support for his disgraced father-in-law. He was initially defensive when asked about Briles during his Saturday postgame press conference.

“That’s my father in law,” Lebby said. “He’s my father in law. That’s the grandfather to my two kids. So he was down with our entire family after the game, well after the game, but he was down there and with the entire family.”

On Sunday, Lebby changed his Facebook and Instagram profile pictures to an image of him and his kids standing on the field with Briles before the OU-SMU contest.

Venables is likely to further address the matter, including the "boundaries" Lebby overstepped when he meets with the media at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos: No. 18 Sooners defeat SMU