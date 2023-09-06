Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — A proposal for a $1 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for OU sports was presented Wednesday by Team Norman, a coalition of university and city leaders.

The mixed-use development the group has planned would feature “a venue for major entertainment and sporting events, as well as retail shops, restaurants, bars, offices, a hotel and housing for thousands,” according to a media release.

OU would be the anchor tenant of the entertainment and sporting venue, leasing space for basketball and gymnastics based on “a market negotiated rate,” according to OU president Joseph Harroz Jr.

Harroz, Norman mayor Larry Heikkala and Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) president Lawrence McKinney were among the Team Norman leaders who spoke in support of the project at NEDC's annual State of the Economy breakfast.

OU and Norman haven’t always been great partners, Harroz acknowledged, but they’re working together now on the doorstep of the Sooners’ 2024 SEC entry to reach new heights.

“What we’re talking about today is a once in two or three generation moment,” Harroz said, adding about the project: “The big attraction is, it creates a vibrancy in our city that right now is missing and can make us all so much more.”

The development would be located at Rock Creek Road and 24th Avenue Northwest, just east of Interstate-35 in north Norman and in close proximity to Max Westheimer Airport. The proposed site is mostly undeveloped land owned by the OU Foundation and the Norman Economic Development Coalition.

Funding for the development would be approximately 80% private investment, with the remaining 20% paid through public sources. None of the funds would come from city or county general funds.

“It’s huge, is what it is,” Heikkala said of the financing plan. “We’re not going to have to use the people’s money as much, and I like that. I like other people’s money. It’s so great that we’re doing this in a way that we aren’t bearing the brunt, the taxpayers aren’t bearing the brunt.”

Though the sporting and entertainment venue within the development would be publicly owned, it would be operated by a professional venue management firm, similar to Oklahoma City’s contract arrangement with the Paycom Center downtown.

OU athletics would only use 28% percent of the venue’s capacity, leaving 72% open for other events like concerts and business expos.

Last December, Team Norman distributed a community survey that revived conversations about replacing OU’s current arena – the 48-year-old, 11,528-seat Lloyd Noble Center – with a new home for Sooners athletics.

That survey indicated community interest that aligned with OU’s needs for optimized seating. Heikkila said for basketball, the new arena would ideally seat 8,000 fans but could hold up to 9,500. OU and Norman hope to create a raucous atmosphere like that of Oklahoma City Thunder games.

The timetable for completion is three to four years, though much is still to be defined. An architect must be selected through a public bidding process. City council will have to approve rezoning of the property for retail. And most importantly, it must be clear who’s footing the bill, and how.

McKinney said Team Norman will soon announce some of the contributors from the private sector. As for public funds, Heikkila said Norman will be on the hook for roughly $27 million, which would come from the tax increment finance district or general obligation bonds.

Back in 2017, the City of Norman unveiled a similar project between Rock Creek and Tecumseh Roads that would’ve centralized an entertainment district around a new OU arena. The OU Foundation, which also owned that land, requested incentives through the University North Park tax increment district in 2018.

However, Norman City Council voted 5-4 against using the tax incentives for a study of the arena proposal. The OU Foundation withdrew its request following community backlash and a lawsuit alleging violations of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

There’s greater confidence this proposal will pass. Team Norman has been pivotal in unifying OU and Norman stakeholders in advance of the SEC transition and showcasing the benefit this development could have for the community as a whole.

“I’m confident that we have an open-minded city council,” McKinney said. “They’ve been listening to us. We’ve been providing them a lot of information. They’ve been asking a lot of questions.

“I think it’s just going to be a very different environment. We’ve got a different model of what we’re presenting. There are a lot of reasons it should go forward.”

One reason is significantly less public money going into the new project.

Norman Ward 7 council member Stephen Tyler Holman recalled that the city was asked to provide around 50% of the funds for the 2017 proposal and council had to end that tax increment financing period early because of a decline in sales tax revenue.

“I think there’s a lot different about it this time and there’s a lot to learn from the experience of the past,” Holman said. “And (as for council buy-in), I think there is optimism about it. I think the University North Park area, I-35 access makes a lot of sense to people."

Harroz said studies have indicated OU students won’t be deterred from traveling to an arena off campus. Although, where the new arena leaves the Lloyd Noble Center is unclear.

McKinney said he doesn’t think OU has solidified its future plans for its old arena but deferred to athletics director Joe Castiglione. Team Norman is focused solely on the new development’s success.

Heikkala said he anticipates the city council will vote on the project in spring 2024. Holman said he could see the matter going to a community vote before the council makes its decision. The project is out in the public eye now with many more details to come.

“I think the real challenge with this particular thing is we need to get the public of Norman to buy into it,” Holman said, “and we need to find out what would the public in Norman really like to see out of a development like this idea.”