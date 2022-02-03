Late-arriving OU dressed and stretched during a six-hour bus ride, stepped off and then upset No. 9 Baylor on its own floor

Being stranded on an interstate during a winter storm isn’t ideal for many people.
Jennie Baranczyk’s basketball team had a 24-hour journey to Baylor extended after a Thursday traffic delay just 40 miles from Oklahoma’s campus. But even that stalled afternoon delay on a bus couldn’t drown the ecstatic feelings of Wednesday’s last-second 78-77 victory over the No. 9 Lady Bears.
“It was a crazy day and we got a crazy win,” OU’s Taylor Robertson said immediately after the road win. “It was really fun, though. We got to just be together all day. To come in and play as a team and play that same way to get a win, it was really cool.”
A 2 p.m. plane departure to Waco on Wednesday was canceled due to weather, meaning an immediate bus departure was needed for the 7 p.m. contest.
Rainy weather accompanied the 270-mile drive and, of course, rush-hour traffic in the Metroplex delayed the trip. The team didn’t arrive to Baylor until 7:15 p.m. and the game was pushed back another 30 minutes.
Chris Plank handled Oklahoma’s radio call. When he got the phone call that the bus needed to hit the road, he rushed to the launching point with no change of clothes.
Plank’s job is more than describing the details during a game. He had a pregame show to produce. And with network radio planning on a 7 p.m. broadcast, he couldn’t leave any dead air.
He recorded a pregame interview with Baranczyk on the bus and put together another segment of highlights from Saturday’s home win over then-No. 9 Texas to eat up time until he arrived at the arena.
“It took some creativity but thankfully it got us there,” Plank said. “It was wild. It was one of the funnest and most challenging things I’ve been a part of.”
Basketball teams are creatures of habit. The routines typically never change.
Last year’s battle against COVID, of all things, may have helped players adapt.
“We had something different with lineups and games where you just constantly have to show up and adjust,” Baranczyk said during a phone interview while sitting in an idling bus on I-35 about 2 p.m. Thursday. “Here’s another piece of adversity. So we could either feel sorry for ourselves or we could just try to find a way to go play … it was literally that simple.
“There was nothing incredibly motivational. They were just ready to go. I think they were really excited to get off the bus.”
The bus was more than a moving vehicle. It was the spot for a pregame meal. It was a locker room where players changed into uniforms. It was a training table where ankles were taped. It was where stretches were done to prepare for a game against a top-10 opponent.
Robertson’s routine of making a large number of shots during pregame was even altered.
“We laughed about Taylor. We told her to go visualize those shots,” Baranczyk said. “That’s all you can do. All routines were thrown off.”
OU put together a big win after Liz Scott hit a layup with six seconds remaining to anchor the victory. It was the second time in five days that she’s hit a game-winning shot. Her last-second shot beat then-No. 9 Texas on Saturday.
After a quick locker room celebration, the team loaded the bus. Winter weather was raging up north, but the plan was to go as far as they could. The team made it to Fort Worth around midnight before hunkering down.
Shannon Gage, the director of basketball operations, worked nonstop. After the plane ride was canceled, she had to help set up the bus for the drive to Waco and find a Fort Worth hotel for the traveling party to break up the ride home.
Baranczyk was appreciative of Baylor.
“Thank you to Baylor for working with us. This was a day that was unplanned, kind of unimaginable from a travel standpoint,” Baranczyk said. “They didn’t have to work with us the way that they did. ... It was very, very classy.”