Late-arriving OU dressed and stretched during a six-hour bus ride, stepped off and then upset No. 9 Baylor on its own floor

He recorded a pregame interview with Baranczyk on the bus and put together another segment of highlights from Saturday’s home win over then-No. 9 Texas to eat up time until he arrived at the arena.

“It took some creativity but thankfully it got us there,” Plank said. “It was wild. It was one of the funnest and most challenging things I’ve been a part of.”

Basketball teams are creatures of habit. The routines typically never change.

Last year’s battle against COVID, of all things, may have helped players adapt.

“We had something different with lineups and games where you just constantly have to show up and adjust,” Baranczyk said during a phone interview while sitting in an idling bus on I-35 about 2 p.m. Thursday. “Here’s another piece of adversity. So we could either feel sorry for ourselves or we could just try to find a way to go play … it was literally that simple.

“There was nothing incredibly motivational. They were just ready to go. I think they were really excited to get off the bus.”