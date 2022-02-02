Late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma women win late at No. 9 Baylor

"The first thing I want to say is, just thank you to Baylor for working with us. This was a day that was unplanned, kind of unimaginable from a travel standpoint," Baranczyk said. "They didn't have to work with us the way that they did. ... It was very, very classy."

After the tip had already been pushed back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m., Oklahoma didn't arrive to the arena until about 7:15 p.m., and the game started around 7:45 p.m.

"We warmed up on the bus. We stopped and pulled over and got bags off under the bus, taped ankles, warmed up, did all that," Baranczyk said.

NaLyssa Smith had her 14th double-double this season for the Bears with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ja'Mee Asberry had 15 points.

Scott's running bank shot with 4.1 seconds left was the difference Saturday in Oklahoma's 65-63 win at then-No. 9 Texas on Saturday.

Her final shot at Baylor was the 12th lead change in a game that was also tied 10 times.