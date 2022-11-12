Last-second field goal sinks Sooners to .500 in 23-20 loss in the rain at West Virginia

Oklahoma suffered its first loss at West Virginia on Saturday afternoon inside a rain-soaked Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A pair of second-half touchdowns from Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene and Casey Legg’s game-winning, 25-yard field goal as time expired were the difference in a 23-20 West Virginia win that drops the Sooners to 5-5 and 2-5 in conference play this fall.

OU carried a 12-6 lead into halftime but was outscored 17-8 in the second half in its first road loss to West Virginia in five trips since the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) joined the Big 12 in 2012.

Greene led the hosts with 257 total yards and three touchdowns. Sooners running back Eric Gray was the bright spot in OU’s second-lowest scoring effort of the season, carrying 25 times for a season-best 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Rainy conditions limited both offenses until the final minutes of the first half. The Sooners led 10-0 with 66 seconds to go before the break courtesy of Gray’s 5-yard rushing score. West Virginia countered with a four-play, 96-yard scoring drive and OU entered halftime up 12-6 after Billy Bowman’s defensive two-point conversion return.

West Virginia drew level at 20-20 in the early minutes of the fourth quarter on Greene’s 11-yard rushing scoring. The Mountaineers held the football for the final 6:24 of regulation, sealing their fourth win of the season on Legg’s game-winning kick.

The Sooners return home next weekend to host Oklahoma State still chasing bowl eligibility. Over the course of OU’s run of 23 consecutive bowl game appearances — the longest such streak in the nation — the Sooners have never clinched postseason status later than the 10th game of the season. Kickoff time for the 117th playing of the Bedlam series is to be announced.