Whose roster is more prepared for the Southeastern Conference – Oklahoma or Texas?
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit was asked that question during a Wednesday Zoom call previewing the Longhorns’ game at Alabama on Saturday.
Herbstreit spoke about Texas’ coach Steve Sarkisian’s time in the SEC (Alabama offensive coordinator, 2019-2020) allowing a strong knowledge for the transition.
And then the longtime college football analyst spoke about OU.
“If you look at Oklahoma and you look at Texas, right now the rosters ... Now, Brent Venables is a couple years behind where Sark is, but it just feels like when you look at Texas, they're closer to being where you need to be than I think where Venables is currently,” Herbstreit said. “But I think he'll be there as well because he understands it probably as well as anybody.
People are also reading…
“He'll get that program eventually there, but right now Texas, I think, is ... I think they're ready to compete. So we'll see how it goes.”
Oklahoma will play Texas on Oct. 7 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.