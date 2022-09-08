Kent State at OU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Sooners' Week 2 matchup

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Saturday, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTBZ-AM 1430

Records: Kent State (0-1), OU (1-0)

Coaches: Sean Lewis (19-25 in fifth season at Kent State), Brent Venables (1-0 in first season at OU)

Last meeting: The Sooners’ Week 2 matchup with Kent State is the first between the schools.

All-time series: N/A

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Act. 2

OU’s 2022 season opener — last Saturday’s 45-13 win over visiting UTEP — delivered at nearly every level.

On offense, the Sooners started fast; offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Co. needed only 13 plays to tally 21 points on OU’s first three possessions. The defense got to flex its depth as the entire three-deep made it onto the field. And with 83,000-plus in stands at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Brent Venables picked up the first win of his head coaching and kicked off the latest chapter in OU’s football history.

Now, in Week 2, the Sooners get to do it again, this time against a Kent State program that’s carried out its preparation at Tulsa’s Union High School after a Week 1 trip to Washington.

The Golden Flashes were picked in the preseason to finish second in the MAC East Division and hung with the Huskies on the road before falling 45-20. With a tempo offense of its own, Kent State should provide a greater challenge for the Sooners and a true early season test for the OU defense in Week 2.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Sooners defense vs Golden Flashes’ tempo offense

A week after unleashing its new-look, up-tempo offense on UTEP, OU will get a taste of its own medicine this weekend. That’s largely due to the ties between Lebby and first-year Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis.

“Coach Lebby, their OC, is actually one of the guys that I learned this offense from way back in the day,” Lewis said this week. “So it’s kind of like looking at our offense, just a more souped-up version of it.”

Lewis’ attack is helmed by junior Collin Schlee, who completed 50% of his passes for 178 yards, a score and two interceptions. Of those 178 yards, 105 were hauled in on six receptions by redshirt junior pass catcher Dante Cephas who will surely have the attention of OU’s secondary.

Week 1 performance aside, it’s the pace of the Golden Flashes offense that should test the Sooners’ defense. Perhaps their spring and summer spent practicing against OU’s own tempo offense will help. But after holding UTEP to 0.9 yards per rushing attempt in Week 1, the Sooners have another, different opportunity to prove themselves on defense against Kent State Saturday.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Marvin Mims

Dillon Gabriel fired downfield and underthrew Marvin Mims on the first pass of his OU career. Three plays later, Gabriel looked deep for the redshirt junior once again and this time found for a 42-yard gain, the first connection in what could prove a fruitful one for the Sooners.

Mims finished the opener with three catches for 81 yards. This week, against a Kent State defense that allowed a shade under 400 passing and four touchdowns through the air to Washington, expect even more from the Gabriel-Mims connection.

It took Mims six games to find the end zone last fall. Against a cushier Golden Flashes secondary, that first score may come sooner in 2022.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From columnist Guerin Emig: ​​Kent State will scrap just like the Golden Flashes did at Washington last week. They'll also give up a load of passing yards and touchdowns, same as last week. Should be a night to remember for Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims and the OU aerial attack.

Sooners 45, Flashes 17