Kennedy Brooks earns spot among OU's great running backs, according to Cale Gundy

Brooks was a member of Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class and had built a relationship with Gundy during his Mansfield (Texas) High School career.

“I started recruiting him ever since he was a freshman. He was very, very good. He came from a great offensive system that they handed the ball off to him about 40, 45 times a game,” Gundy said. “He was — I think what J-Hall was mentioning about being a smart runner and following the fullback — Kennedy is one of these guys who's had a lot of reps. He's had a lot of reps, and that's what makes you better in life, when you have opportunities to do something over and over and over, and Kennedy has been a special player for us here.

“Obviously everybody knows there's a long line of great running backs here at the University of Oklahoma, but Kennedy is going to fall right in line with them.”

Brooks also ranks No. 10 on OU’s all-time rushing list. He has 3,178 yards on the ground.

Also on the top-10 list is current Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who ranks No. 7 with 3,685 yards.

Brooks didn’t work with Murray in 2020 after opting out, but the pair has developed a strong relationship.