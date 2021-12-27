Kennedy Brooks earns spot among OU's great running backs, according to Cale Gundy

SAN ANTONIO — Speaking about your own individual feats can be difficult for many people.
Kennedy Brooks has etched his name among Oklahoma’s top running backs.
Brooks wasn’t asked during Monday’s Alamo Bowl news conference about his three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. It has only been accomplished by three other OU players. Brooks would have likely been embarrassed by the question.
So teammate Jeremiah Hall was asked about Brooks’ legacy at Oklahoma. Hall’s response brought immediate laughter from Brooks.
“In terms of Kennedy reaching three 1,000-yards, I’d say his legacy would be a smart running back that knows how to follow his fullback,” Hall said with a big smile.
Looseness continues to flow as OU prepares for Wednesday’s bowl game against Oregon. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. in San Antonio.
Brooks hasn’t announced his plans after this postseason game. His five-year journey in Norman has included two seasons when he didn’t play due to redshirt (2017) and COVID opt-out (2020). He has one year of eligibility remaining.
But his legacy, according to interim offensive coordinator Cale Gundy, is that Brooks is among the best to run the football for the Sooners.
Brooks was a member of Oklahoma’s 2017 recruiting class and had built a relationship with Gundy during his Mansfield (Texas) High School career.
“I started recruiting him ever since he was a freshman. He was very, very good. He came from a great offensive system that they handed the ball off to him about 40, 45 times a game,” Gundy said. “He was — I think what J-Hall was mentioning about being a smart runner and following the fullback — Kennedy is one of these guys who's had a lot of reps. He's had a lot of reps, and that's what makes you better in life, when you have opportunities to do something over and over and over, and Kennedy has been a special player for us here.
“Obviously everybody knows there's a long line of great running backs here at the University of Oklahoma, but Kennedy is going to fall right in line with them.”
Brooks also ranks No. 10 on OU’s all-time rushing list. He has 3,178 yards on the ground.
Also on the top-10 list is current Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who ranks No. 7 with 3,685 yards.
Brooks didn’t work with Murray in 2020 after opting out, but the pair has developed a strong relationship.
“He's been a big help for me, just being a pro. He’s done it in college, he’s done it in the NFL. Man, just everything he says to me, I take it all in,” Brooks said. “He's improved my vision, my catching, what I need to do to make this cut, this read. He's been helpful through everything, and he's a great coach. I love him.”
Brooks has had 11 runs of 25-plus yards this season. He’s averaging 6.94 yards per rush during his career, which ranks fourth in school history among players who had at least 2,000 yards.
Brooks’ running style is different from Demond Parker, Samaje Perine and Adrian Peterson, the other three OU players with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Brooks was easily noticed by Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.
“Really patient runner, a guy that sets up his blocking well, very well, runs through a ton of tackles and then he can take it off the top,” DeRuyter said. “When you watch him play, you don't notice spectacular speed or anything, but he's just really, really patient before taking off, and he's been a very durable back for them, and again, makes that offense go when you've got that guy that's constantly moving the chains because he's not getting tackled for loss very often.”