Oklahoma’s future battery appears to be set.
Kendall Wells, a catcher from North Oconee (Georgia) High School, announced her verbal pledge to play for the Sooners. She’s a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
Her news comes one day after 2025 pitcher Sophia Bordi (Haddon Heights, New Jersey H.S.) revealed her choice to play at OU.
According to Extra Innings Softball, Wells is the nation’s top catcher in the 2025 recruiting class. She plays travel ball for the Georgia Impact.
She announced her decision on social media while thanking the OU coaching staff.
“I would like to thank my coaches over the countless years who have pushed me to best and the teammates who were by my side through it all! I would also like to thank my sisters and parents for the sacrifices they have made so I could follow my dreams,” she wrote.