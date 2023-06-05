OKLAHOMA CITY — It had been a rather un-Jennings-like day for Tiare Jennings when Oklahoma’s junior second baseman stepped to the plate with two out and a pair of runners on in the top of the ninth inning Monday afternoon.

Not once this spring prior to the Sooners’ national semifinal meeting against Stanford had Jennings gone 0-for-4 at the plate. Only twice through 58 starts in 2023 had she recorded two strikeouts in a game.

However, 0-for-4 with a pair of swinging strikeouts is exactly where Jennings stood when she walked into the batter’s box as OU and Stanford sat knotted 2-2 in the third frame of extra innings. With Grace Lyons on second base representing the go-ahead run and Jayda Coleman on first following an intentional walk, Jennings settled in for another battle with NaJaree Canady.

To that point, Stanford’s fireballing freshman had fanned Jennings four times in five previous matchups during the 2023 Women’s College World Series. But this time, it was Jennings who struck, stroking an opposite-field double that plated Lyons and Coleman for the winning runs and propelling the Sooners to the 4-2 win that sealed OU’s fourth consecutive trip to the WCWS championship series.

“I didn't know they were going to do that to Jayda. It kind of didn't matter to me. Either way, I was going to have to find a way to either get on or help my team as best I can,” Jennings said of the at-bat that followed Stanford’s decision to give Coleman a free pass.

“We talk about not being result oriented and that's exactly what happened today. I didn't get the results I wanted earlier and so what? I'm going to step in there and keep on swinging.”

From an atypical start, Jennings capped her 21st birthday with more characteristic heroics, emerging late as the deciding factor at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in OU’s 51st consecutive victory.

With the two-RBI, game-winning knock, Jennings is now the program’s joint all-time WCWS RBI leader, level with Jocelyn Alo at 28. With her sixth career WCWS double, she sits alone for most all-time in program history. And with their sixth straight WCWS win dating to 2022, the Sooners (59-1) move on to face either Florida State or Tennessee in the championship series beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

“Tiare had some tough times but she's one of the best hitters I've ever seen,” said OU coach Patty Gasso. “So coaches — all coaches — pick their poison. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't. Tiare has this ability to get locked in like nobody I've ever seen, as well.”

Settled by Jennings’ bat, Monday’s first national semifinal was dominated first by pitching.

OU’s Nicole May gave up a pair of first inning runs on Kylie Chung’s two-run blast but allowed nothing more after that. In relief, Jordy Bahl (21-1) stymied the Cardinal over five scoreless innings. On the other side, Stanford All-American Alana Vawter combined with Canady to fan eight Sooners and to hold the nation’s top-scoring offense largely in check.

After OU drew level with runs in the second and third innings, the offenses stayed quiet through to Jennings’ ninth-inning, go-ahead gapper.

Lyons opened the decisive inning with a double roped down the left field line. After a pair of ground outs, Stanford opted to walk Coleman intentionally, setting the stage for Jennings.

In the aftermath, Cardinal coach Jessica Allister outlined the decision to pitch to Jennings over Coleman.

“Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and it didn't end up the way that we wanted it to, but we liked the matchup,” she said. “At this point, you can't be careful. You've got to trust your gut and go with the best decision. NiJa had been phenomenal against Jennings.”

Indeed, Canady was mowing through the Sooners and had been particularly effective against Jennings. After Jennings went 0-for-3 against Canady in OU's June 1 win over Stanford, both of her strikeouts Monday came after Canady entered from the bullpen.

Jennings, though, would stay quiet only so long. Down 0-2 in her third appearance against Canady, she shortened her swing and clubbed the game-winning double in the right center field gap.

“Her swing just looked kind of easy,” Canady said. “It looked pretty free and easy and (she) ran right into it at the right time.”

Those late-arriving heroics were enough for the Sooners Monday. OU’s quest for a third straight national title marches on.

