NORMAN — In the earliest days of fall camp, there are plenty of complex questions to be asked about Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps in 2023.

Can Jalil Farooq step into Marvin Mims’ void and become the Sooners’ latest 1,000-yard pass catcher?

Will Drake Stoops emerge as a strong No. 2 option? Can he eclipse his 39-catch, 393-yard clip from a year ago?

What will the Sooners get from transfer burners Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson?

Will any of OU’s promising underclassmen carve significant roles this fall?

For all the relative uncertainty that exists in the Sooners' passing game, the conversation around what is likely OU’s most intriguing and murky position group is fairly basic for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“We want to play with seven guys at the receiver position, where you can go rotate and guys are fresh and fast and healthy,” the Sooners’ second-year play caller said following OU’s fourth fall practice Monday morning. “That’s what we’ve got to create. We’re four days in. It’s been a good start but that room’s got to continue to come on, just like everybody else.”

The Sooners’ search for a cast of pass catchers to rely on this fall continued onto the rugby fields just west of Lloyd Noble Center Monday as OU kicked off its second week of training camp.

Down Mims and several other key members from the Sooners’ passing game a year ago, Lebby and Co. dive into 2023 looking for the players who can separate themselves within a talented, yet largely unproven pool of wide receivers that fall into several categories.

Farooq and Stoops make up the established returners. In Anthony and Thompson, there’s transfer newcomers with speed and promise.

The underclassmen are led by sophomores Gavin Freeman, Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson and first-year wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway.

Among the veterans still waiting to make a mark in the OU passing game, there’s former transfers LV Bunkley-Shelton and J.J. Hester and converted defensive back D.J. Graham.

From that collection, OU aims to identify at least seven players who can produce in the Sooners’ up-tempo system with its intricate details and constant movement.

Lebby knows exactly what he’s looking for in his search for difference makers this month before Arkansas State visits on Sept. 2.

“We’re looking for guys that go operate at a championship level every single snap,” Lebby said. “So for us what that looks like is whether it’s blocking on the perimeter and you’re dominating your one-on-one matchup in that light or it’s being in a one-on-one situation and making a competitive play. So those are the things we’re looking for every single day.

“We’ve got to have guys continue to grow and get better and keep making plays. That’s the biggest deal, man.”

Among the early fall camp standouts from the Sooners wide receivers room is Gibson, the second-year pass catcher who caught coach Brent Venables’ attention with a touchdown catch last week.

Freeman, the former walk-on, has wowed OU’s coaching staff through the spring and summer. Pettaway, the four-star freshman, has impressed in his earliest practice sessions.

Players and coaches alike rave about the speed of Thompson, the sophomore transfer from Texas.

“You’re wanting different guys to have great days and you’re wanting the whole group to have great days every day,” Leby said. “That's the reality of it.”

While Farooq has room to go in proving himself as a No. 1 option, the junior pass catcher represents one of the rare settled subjects in the Sooners’ receiving corps. After hauling in 36 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, Farooq returns as one of Dillon Gabriel’s presumed top targets in his third season at OU.

During spring camp earlier this year, Lebby told reporters that he expects to have a 1,000-yard pass catcher in his offense every season; four weeks out from the Sooners’ season opener, betting odds would lie with Farooq to be that guy in 2023.

Operating within a unit that Lebby and OU fans alike hope to see settled soon, Farooq is enjoying his work with the Sooners' deep and varied cast of pass catchers.

“Man, it's like we just have a whole bunch of different talents so you learn from other players,” Farooq said Monday. “Everybody's taking advice from others. Some of the smaller guys are learning how to play big. Bigger guys are learning how to play small in different ways. We're taking advice from each other. Everybody's getting each other better.”

One of the challenges incumbent upon opening fall camp auditions to a deep group of wide receivers? Reps. Lebby said OU is getting creative to make sure all of its pass catchers get quality opportunities this month while Gabriel work to build chemistry with a fresh group in the passing game.

Building a rapport between passer and pass catcher, Lebby knows, is critical. But for now, he’s on the lookout for the competitors and playmakers who can lead the Sooners’ receiving corps in 2023.

“The timing part of it will take care of itself as we continue to move forward and rotate guys and make sure the right guys are getting the right reps for the right QBs,” Lebby said.

