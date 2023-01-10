Kansas survives 10-point deficit to overcome OU in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Oklahoma visited second-ranked Kansas Tuesday night and nearly did something inside Allen Fieldhouse the Sooners hadn't accomplished in 30 years.

Tanner Groves’ lay-in with 5:19 remaining put OU ahead 71-61 with its largest lead of the night and, suddenly, the Sooners’ first win in Lawrence since 1993 stood within reach.

Five minutes and one second later, the second of Jalen Wilson’s two free throws extended a Jayhawks’ lead to 77-73, part of an 18-4 run Kansas used to erase the late deficit and pull away to a 79-75 win that improved the hosts to 52-7 against the Sooners all-time at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I just feel like we kind of let each other down,” OU guard Grant Sherfield said afterward. “Going into the game, we knew they were a great transition team, and we tried to put an end to that. I feel like the last two minutes of the first half we gave up a lot of transition baskets. And again in the second half. In the last two or three minutes, we gave up so many transition baskets.

“We've got to be better on that. That's on us.”

A late double-digit lead — and a shot at history — slipped through the Sooners’ fingers in a matter of minutes Tuesday night. With the Jayhawks’ late charge, OU (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) has now suffered its three conference losses by a combined eight points and is 3-5 in games decided by five points or fewer in 2022-23.

The ferocious comeback Kansas (15-1, 4-0) unleashed in the closing minutes came at the end of the night in which plenty fell in the Sooners’ direction over the initial 35-plus minute in a building OU has seldom found success.

“Give OU credit,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self. “They did everything you’re supposed to do to win a game on the road … if you look across the board what else could they have done a lot better?”

Porter Moser and the Sooners executed a gameplan to contain the Big 12’s leading scorer, limiting Jalen Wilson to 17 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field while Sherfield tallied a game-high 25 points, connecting on nine of his 15 field goal attempts.

OU big men Tanner Groves and Sam Godwin navigated respective foul trouble and combined for 22 points and 12 rebounds.

And despite shooting a season-worst 11.8% from 3-point range (2-of-17) and ultimately sending Kansas to the foul line 31 times in the second half, the Sooners held a 10-point lead with just over five minutes to go.

Then it all unraveled.

Kansas forward K.J. Adams scored six of his team-high 22 points in the final 5:06.

Wilson knocked down one of his three made field goals — a deep 3-pointer — during the same stretch.

And it was Kevin McCullar (eight points, eight rebounds) whose and-one finally thrust the Jayhawks into the lead for good with 42 seconds remaining while OU went without a field goal for the final 2:30.

Kansas spent the majority of the second half in the bonus and hit 24 of its 31 free-throw attempts in the period. For the game, the hosts shot 79.5% on 39 total attempts from the foul line.

“When it’s constantly going to the free throw line, it does get you out of rhythm,” Moser said. “I thought we had a great rhythm going. And just, there were so many free throws. It was almost every time down the court. It does get you out of rhythm. And we did.”

“You go from trying to play physical and then all of a sudden you’re trying not to foul,” he said in reference to the Sooners’ late-game defense. “I think the guys were so focused on playing not to foul because it was called so closely on that end.”

OU’s second-half stumble followed a first half carried by Sherfield and Godwin.

Sherfield, who entered following two of his three lowest-scoring games as a Sooner, opened 5-of-9 from the field for 10 first-half points, including the jumper at the buzzer that sent OU to the break trailing 36-34.

And while Groves struggled early (1-of-6 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range before halftime), Godwin shined. The preferred walk-on transfer from Wofford accounted for 10 of OU’s initial 19 points before finishing the night with career highs of 12 points and seven rebounds.

“Toughness,” Moser said of Godwin’s performance. “Just toughness. Played through physicality. Just was one of the tougher tougher guys on the floor on our side I thought for sure. I thought he was really tough. Gave us a lot.”

The first-half juice carried into the second period and the Sooners pulled ahead 50-48 on C.J. Noland’s fast-break lay-in with 13:49 remaining.

Kansas missed 12 consecutive field goals over a 12:52 period in the half during which OU grew its lead as large as 10 before the unraveling over the final 5:06 turned a near historic night into just the latest close loss for the Sooners in league play in 2023.

“I think we can compete,” Moser said. “I really do … we’re right there. Right there.”

KANSAS 79, OKLAHOMA 75

Oklahoma;34;41;—;75

Kansas;36;43;—;79

OKLAHOMA (10-6): J.Groves 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 3-7 3-4 9, T.Groves 3-10 4-4 10, Sherfield 9-15 6-6 25, Uzan 4-8 2-2 11, Noland 3-5 0-1 6, Godwin 4-6 4-6 12, Cortes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 19-23 75.

KANSAS (15-1): Adams 8-13 6-7 22, Wilson 3-12 10-12 17, Dick 1-8 5-6 8, Harris 4-9 3-4 11, McCullar 2-6 4-5 8, Pettiford 0-3 1-2 1, Clemence 3-6 2-3 10, Yesufu 1-2 0-0 2, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 31-39 79.

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 2-17 (Uzan 1-3, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, J.Groves 0-1, Hill 0-1, Noland 0-2, T.Groves 0-5), Kansas 4-11 (Clemence 2-2, Wilson 1-2, Dick 1-4, Harris 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Pettiford 0-1). Fouled Out: Uzan. Rebounds: Oklahoma 34 (T.Groves 10), Kansas 33 (Wilson, McCullar 8). Assists: Oklahoma 8 (Cortes 2), Kansas 10 (Harris 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 22, Kansas 16. A: 16,300.