Kansas State at OU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
OU mistakes result in stunning upset
At the midway mark of Saturday’s third period, third-ranked Oklahoma had huge statistical advantages and a 28-7 lead over Kansas State. Ultimately, however, the Sooners were undone by mistakes that led to a stunning upset loss to the Wildcats.
On five consecutive second-half possessions, K-State got four touchdowns and a 50-yard, go-ahead field goal. At the same time that the OU defense fell apart, the OU offense mustered only seven points after the midway mark of the third quarter.
The end result was a 38-35 Kansas State triumph in Norman. As Oklahoma finished minus-4 on turnovers and was penalized 10 times as a four-touchdown favorite, the Wildcats celebrated their second consecutive victory over the Sooners.
At 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12, OU was defeated in a conference opener for the first time since 2012. That year, the Sooners opened league play with a home loss to Kansas State.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
After progress in 2019, the OU defense falls apart
Even if the 2019 Oklahoma defense was flawed, it certainly was significantly better than the 2018 defense that couldn’t even stop the lowly Kansas Jayhawks. On Saturday, OU’s “Speed D” took a huge step back.
As the Sooners bolted to a 28-7 lead in the third period, Kansas State at that time had only 94 yards of total offense and only 10 rushing yards. During each of their next two possessions, the Wildcats drove 75 yards for a touchdown. Because of OU’s coverage mistakes and missed tackles, Wildcat QB Skylar Thompson finished with 334 passing yards on only 18 completions.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and his players frequently stress the importance of forcing turnovers. Against K-State, there were no takeaways. OU finished minus-4 on turnovers.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: K-State’s Skylar Thompson
Defense: K-State’s Jahron McPherson
During Kansas State’s season-opening loss to Arkansas State, Wildcat quarterback Skylar Thompson had decent numbers: 17-of-29 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Against OU, however, he would need huge plays to rally K-State from a 21-point deficit. Thompson responded with by averaging 18.6 yards per completion. OU’s defensive busts certainly were a factor, but Thompson connected with Justin Gardner for a 78-yard gain and with Deuce Vaughn on a 78-yard play.
A senior free safety, K-State’s Jahron McPherson had a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week type of performance. He totaled 11 tackles – one of which resulted in an 11-yard loss for the Sooners – and intercepted a Spencer Rattler pass.
Fourth down: What’s next
Issues galore as Sooners prepare for Ames trip
In the Kansas State game, OU committed four turnovers, was penalized 10 times, played poorly on the offensive line and was doomed by a second-half defensive collapse. Next Saturday, there is the challenge of playing at Iowa State. As was the case last year at Kansas State and on Saturday vs. K-State, OU will have a pronounced talent advantage. OU lost in both of those K-State games and nearly lost to Iowa State last year in Norman. Winning in Ames rarely is easy for any opponent, and now Lincoln Riley has a Sooner team that after Saturday could be damaged psychologically.
-- Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
918-581-8397
Twitter: @billhaisten
