Kansas State at OU: Everything you need to know in four downs

In the Kansas State game, OU committed four turnovers, was penalized 10 times, played poorly on the offensive line and was doomed by a second-half defensive collapse. Next Saturday, there is the challenge of playing at Iowa State. As was the case last year at Kansas State and on Saturday vs. K-State, OU will have a pronounced talent advantage. OU lost in both of those K-State games and nearly lost to Iowa State last year in Norman. Winning in Ames rarely is easy for any opponent, and now Lincoln Riley has a Sooner team that after Saturday could be damaged psychologically.