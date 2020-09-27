 Skip to main content
Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35: How they scored and individual statistics

Oklahoma vs Kansas State

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops runs upfield past Kansas State defensive back AJ Parker during Saturday’s game in Norman.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STATISTICS

HOW THEY SCORED

Kansas State;0;7;14;17;—;38

Oklahoma;7;14;14;0;—;35

A: 22,700

First quarter

OU: Marvin Mims 11 pass from Spencer Rattler (Gabr Brkic kick), 5:29

Second quarter

OU: Drake Stoops 32 pass from Rattler (Brkic kick), 14:50

KSU: Chabastin Taylor 39 pass from Skylar Thompson (Blake Lynch kick), 5:10

OU: Mims 9 pass from Rattler (Brkic kick), :44

Third quarter

OU: Jeremiah Hall 21 pass from Rattler (Brkic kick), 6:35

KSU: Thompson 1 run (Lynch kick), 5:00

OU: McGowan 5 run (Brkic kick), 2:46

KSU: Thompson 2 run (Lynch kick), 1:36

Fourth quarter

KSU: Thompson 4 run (Lynch kick), 12:28

KSU: Deuce Vaughn 38 run (Lynch kick), 8:17

KSU: FG, Lynch 50, 4:32

TEAMS

;KSU;OU

First downs;10;28

by rushing;3;8

by passing;6;17

by penalty;1;3

Rushing yards;66;130

Passing yards;334;387

Passing;18-25-0;30-41-3

Offensive plays;51;76

Total yards;400;517

Avg. per play;7.8;6.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1

Penalties-Yds;13-108;10-75

Punts-Avg.;6-40.5;3-26.7

Punt returns-Yds;1-7;2-(-3)

Kickoff returns-Yds;4-71;1-22

Interceptions-Yds;3-4;0-0

Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;0-0

Possession time;27:52;32:08

3rd downs;2-11;7-12

4th downs;2-2;1-2

Sacks by-Yds;3-18;1-7

Kansas State

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

D. Vaughn;8;45;1;38

S. Thompson;9;10;3;5

T. Burns;3;7;0;3

J. Wright;1;6;0;6

J. Youngblood;1;3;0;3

M. Knowles;1;3;0;3

K. Mozee;1;2;0;2

TEAM;1;-2;0;0

P. Brooks;1;-8;0;0

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

Thompson;18;25;334;0;1

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

Vaughn;4;129;0;77

B. Moore;4;31;0;11

W. Gill;3;9;0;6

C. Taylor;2;45;1;39

P. Brooks;2;23;0;23

K. Mozee;1;78;0;78

S. Wheeler;1;17;0;17

T. Burns;1;2;0;2

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

J. Blumer;;3-39.7

T. Zentner;;3-41.3

Lynch;5-5;1-1

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

A. Parker;1-7

Brooks;1-17

McPherson;;1-0

E. Sullivan;;1-0

J. Gardner;;1-0

J. Youngblood;3-54

D. Wiley;;;1-0

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

McPherson;6;5;11;1

Hughes;4;6;10

Duke;3;6;9;1

Parker;4;4;8;.5

Elder;1;5;6

Boye-Doe;4;1;5

Wiley;1;3;4

Sullivan;1;3;4

Pickle;0;4;4

Gardner;3;0;3

Jones;2;1;3

Fletcher;0;3;3

Oklahoma

RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

S. McGowan;13;73;1;14

T. Pledger;13;41;0;13

C. Rambo;1;21;0;21

S. Rattler;8;-5;0;7

PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD

Rattler;30-41;387;3;4

RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg

Stogner;5;83;0;29

Mims;5;31;2;11

Rambo;5;30;0;17

T. Wease;4;43;0;13

D. Stoops;3;93;1;51

Pledger;3;30;0;12

J. Hall;2;29;1;21

B. Willis;2;23;0;20

T. Howard;1;25;0;2

KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts

R. Mundschaw;;2-40.0

TEAM;;1-0

G. Brkic;5-5

RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum

M. Mims;2-(-3)

C. Rambo;1-22

TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks

D. T-Yell;3;4;7

B. R-Hiles;4;2;6;1

P. Fields;3;2;5

W. Wshngtn;2;3;5

I. Thomas;3;1;4;1

B. Mead;2;2;4

B. Asamoah;2;2;4;.5

J. Davis;3;0;3

D. White;2;0;2;1;1

T. Norwood;1;1;2

N. Bonitto;1;1;2;1.5

J. Criddell;1;1;2

D. Ugwoegbu;0;2;2

C. Rambo;1;0;1

R. Barnes;1;0;1

T. Brown;1;0;1

J. Broiles;1;0;1

Mims;1;0;1

L. Stokes;0;1;1

J. Terry;0;1;1

P. Winfrey;0;1;1; 

