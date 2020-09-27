Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35: How they scored and individual statistics

STATISTICS
HOW THEY SCORED
Kansas State;0;7;14;17;—;38
Oklahoma;7;14;14;0;—;35
A: 22,700
First quarter
OU: Marvin Mims 11 pass from Spencer Rattler (Gabr Brkic kick), 5:29
Second quarter
OU: Drake Stoops 32 pass from Rattler (Brkic kick), 14:50
KSU: Chabastin Taylor 39 pass from Skylar Thompson (Blake Lynch kick), 5:10
OU: Mims 9 pass from Rattler (Brkic kick), :44
Third quarter
OU: Jeremiah Hall 21 pass from Rattler (Brkic kick), 6:35
KSU: Thompson 1 run (Lynch kick), 5:00
OU: McGowan 5 run (Brkic kick), 2:46
KSU: Thompson 2 run (Lynch kick), 1:36
Fourth quarter
KSU: Thompson 4 run (Lynch kick), 12:28
KSU: Deuce Vaughn 38 run (Lynch kick), 8:17
KSU: FG, Lynch 50, 4:32
TEAMS
;KSU;OU
First downs;10;28
by rushing;3;8
by passing;6;17
by penalty;1;3
Rushing yards;66;130
Passing yards;334;387
Passing;18-25-0;30-41-3
Offensive plays;51;76
Total yards;400;517
Avg. per play;7.8;6.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-Yds;13-108;10-75
Punts-Avg.;6-40.5;3-26.7
Punt returns-Yds;1-7;2-(-3)
Kickoff returns-Yds;4-71;1-22
Interceptions-Yds;3-4;0-0
Fumble returns-Yds;0-0;0-0
Possession time;27:52;32:08
3rd downs;2-11;7-12
4th downs;2-2;1-2
Sacks by-Yds;3-18;1-7
Kansas State
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
D. Vaughn;8;45;1;38
S. Thompson;9;10;3;5
T. Burns;3;7;0;3
J. Wright;1;6;0;6
J. Youngblood;1;3;0;3
M. Knowles;1;3;0;3
K. Mozee;1;2;0;2
TEAM;1;-2;0;0
P. Brooks;1;-8;0;0
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
Thompson;18;25;334;0;1
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
Vaughn;4;129;0;77
B. Moore;4;31;0;11
W. Gill;3;9;0;6
C. Taylor;2;45;1;39
P. Brooks;2;23;0;23
K. Mozee;1;78;0;78
S. Wheeler;1;17;0;17
T. Burns;1;2;0;2
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
J. Blumer;;3-39.7
T. Zentner;;3-41.3
Lynch;5-5;1-1
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
A. Parker;1-7
Brooks;1-17
McPherson;;1-0
E. Sullivan;;1-0
J. Gardner;;1-0
J. Youngblood;3-54
D. Wiley;;;1-0
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
McPherson;6;5;11;1
Hughes;4;6;10
Duke;3;6;9;1
Parker;4;4;8;.5
Elder;1;5;6
Boye-Doe;4;1;5
Wiley;1;3;4
Sullivan;1;3;4
Pickle;0;4;4
Gardner;3;0;3
Jones;2;1;3
Fletcher;0;3;3
Oklahoma
RUSHING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
S. McGowan;13;73;1;14
T. Pledger;13;41;0;13
C. Rambo;1;21;0;21
S. Rattler;8;-5;0;7
PASSING;C-A;Yds;Int;TD
Rattler;30-41;387;3;4
RECEIVING;No.;Yds;TD;Lg
Stogner;5;83;0;29
Mims;5;31;2;11
Rambo;5;30;0;17
T. Wease;4;43;0;13
D. Stoops;3;93;1;51
Pledger;3;30;0;12
J. Hall;2;29;1;21
B. Willis;2;23;0;20
T. Howard;1;25;0;2
KICKING;Conv;FG;Punts
R. Mundschaw;;2-40.0
TEAM;;1-0
G. Brkic;5-5
RETURNS;Punt;KO;Int;Fum
M. Mims;2-(-3)
C. Rambo;1-22
TACKLES;Solo;Ast.;Total;TFL;Sacks
D. T-Yell;3;4;7
B. R-Hiles;4;2;6;1
P. Fields;3;2;5
W. Wshngtn;2;3;5
I. Thomas;3;1;4;1
B. Mead;2;2;4
B. Asamoah;2;2;4;.5
J. Davis;3;0;3
D. White;2;0;2;1;1
T. Norwood;1;1;2
N. Bonitto;1;1;2;1.5
J. Criddell;1;1;2
D. Ugwoegbu;0;2;2
C. Rambo;1;0;1
R. Barnes;1;0;1
T. Brown;1;0;1
J. Broiles;1;0;1
Mims;1;0;1
L. Stokes;0;1;1
J. Terry;0;1;1
P. Winfrey;0;1;1;
