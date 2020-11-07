Kansas at No. 19 OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

Third down: Game MVPs

Only two games since his reinstatement from a suspension, it might be a bit premature to declare that OU’s Stevenson is the Big 12’s No. 1 running back. It’s entirely acceptable, however, to consider Stevenson the league’s most effective back over the past two weekends. At Texas Tech, he surged for 87 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 per attempt while scoring three touchdowns. Against Kansas on Saturday, the 245-pound senior netted 104 yards on only 11 attempts. There were two touchdowns. His presence makes a huge difference for the Oklahoma offense. A sophomore linebacker, Bonitto spent nearly as much time in the Kansas backfield as on the Sooner side of the line of scrimmage. He was a force in the OU pressure game and finished with three sacks and two quarterback hurries.