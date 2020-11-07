Kansas at No. 19 OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
As expected, Sooners crush Kansas
Forty-two days after a second-half meltdown doomed the Sooners to a three-point loss against Kansas State, OU finally played another home game. This time, against the other Kansas team. This time, against a Kansas Jayhawk team that might be the worst of all Power Five teams. This time, there was for the Sooners a much more positive result. The combination of a 200-yard run game and a nine-sack defensive performance carried 19th-ranked Oklahoma to a 62-9 victory before a Memorial Stadium crowd of 22,700. With its fourth consecutive victory, OU got touchdowns from seven players and improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Defensively, a 180-degree difference
When the Jayhawks played in Norman two years ago — before Alex Grinch was hired to coordinate the Oklahoma defense — Kansas rushed for 348 yards. OU was a 55-40 winner, but Jayhawk running back Pooka Williams gashed the Sooners for 252 rushing yards. He averaged an unbelievable 16.8 yards per attempt and scored twice. Williams no longer is on the Kansas roster, and OU no longer is an embarrassment defensively. The Sooners aren’t yet elite defensively, but they’re immeasurably better than in 2018. On Saturday, Kansas rushed for 95 yards and averaged only 2.3 yards per attempt.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: OU’s Rhamondre Stevenson
Defense: OU’s Nik Bonitto
Only two games since his reinstatement from a suspension, it might be a bit premature to declare that OU’s Stevenson is the Big 12’s No. 1 running back. It’s entirely acceptable, however, to consider Stevenson the league’s most effective back over the past two weekends. At Texas Tech, he surged for 87 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 per attempt while scoring three touchdowns. Against Kansas on Saturday, the 245-pound senior netted 104 yards on only 11 attempts. There were two touchdowns. His presence makes a huge difference for the Oklahoma offense. A sophomore linebacker, Bonitto spent nearly as much time in the Kansas backfield as on the Sooner side of the line of scrimmage. He was a force in the OU pressure game and finished with three sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Fourth down: What’s next
A week off, and then Bedlam
Next for the Sooners is Bedlam — a Nov. 21 home date with 14th-ranked Oklahoma State. On Saturday, the Cowboys mustered only 256 total yards but rallied for a 20-18 win at Kansas State. OSU (5-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12) shares the conference lead with Iowa State. The Sooners have prevailed in seven of the past eight Bedlam games played on Owen Field.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!