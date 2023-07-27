Oklahoma’s recruiting pipeline continues to flow strong with the Kansas City area.
Ka’Mori Moore, a 6-1, 310-pound defensive lineman from Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) High School, became the first defensive player to give a verbal pledge to join the 2025 recruiting class. His announcement broke on social media on Wednesday night.
“Only thing that’s on my mind…is being the first member of the 25 Power Line!! 1000% Committed!” is what the junior-to-be wrote on Twitter while tagging OU coaches Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis in his message.
Lee’s Summit North is the home of current OU freshman Cayden Green and recruiting targets Williams Nwaneri (2024 defensive lineman) and Isaiah Mozee (2025 wide receiver).
The Broncos are coached by Jamar Mozee , a former Oklahoma running back.