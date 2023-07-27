Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma’s recruiting pipeline continues to flow strong with the Kansas City area.

Ka’Mori Moore, a 6-1, 310-pound defensive lineman from Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) High School, became the first defensive player to give a verbal pledge to join the 2025 recruiting class. His announcement broke on social media on Wednesday night.

“Only thing that’s on my mind…is being the first member of the 25 Power Line!! 1000% Committed!” is what the junior-to-be wrote on Twitter while tagging OU coaches Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis in his message.

Lee’s Summit North is the home of current OU freshman Cayden Green and recruiting targets Williams Nwaneri (2024 defensive lineman) and Isaiah Mozee (2025 wide receiver).

The Broncos are coached by Jamar Mozee , a former Oklahoma running back.

Moore is the third player to commit to the Sooners’ 2025 recruiting class, joining quarterback Kevin Sperry and wide receiver Gracen Harris.

