Kaden Cooper, a top-50 recruit from Ada, commits to Porter Moser and Oklahoma men's basketball

NORMAN — One of the highest-ranked men's basketball talents from the state of Oklahoma for the class of 2023 is staying home for school.

Kaden Cooper, the top-50 prospect from Ada, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in a major recruiting victory for coach Porter Moser and the Sooners.

The 6-foot-6 small forward also held offers from the likes of Kansas, LSU, Alabama and Gonzaga.

His commitment makes him the second member of the Sooners' 2023 class, joining forward Jacolb Cole (Link Academy, Branson, Missouri) who signed with OU earlier this week. With a 0.9833 rating on 247Sports' composite scale, Cooper is the Sooners' highest-rated commit since Moser arrived to Norman in 2021.

247Sports ranks Cooper as the No. 8 shooting forward for his class and the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma in 2023.

From Ada, Cooper is playing his senior season at Georgia's The Skill Factory prep school. He averaged 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with Team Trae Young this past summer on the Adidas 3SSV Circuit.

“I think the early period is so different nowadays," Moser said this week. "Just because the portal is in the spring and I think I think from here on out early signing period is going to be … you're still trying to get some top young guys to build in your program."

OU picked up its first win of the season Friday in a 66-58 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The Sooners host UNC-Wilmington at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).