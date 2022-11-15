Justin Broiles (knee) likely to return vs Oklahoma State along with Sooners DBs Lawrence and Davis

NORMAN — At first glance, it looked like Justin Broiles’ season and perhaps his college career could have been over at West Virginia.

Oklahoma’s fifth-year defensive back was helped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s 23-20 loss to the Mountaineers and spent the remainder of the game on the sideline.

But on Tuesday, Sooners coach Brent Venables revealed the injury wasn’t quite as severe as it initially appeared.

Broiles was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee in Week 11. And with the pain subsiding, per Venables, the Sooners plan to have the veteran safety back in the secondary for Saturdays Week 12 visit from Oklahoma State (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“I expect Justin to be available unless something happens during the course of the week,” Venables said.

“He’s really, really tough. If you’ve ever had one of those, it’s really painful initially. Structurally, there’s not a damage. But there's a lot of pain initially. And then you’re probably really scared. And again, there’s some bruising and things like that, too, but functionally and structurally everything is really sound.”

OU will continue to monitor Broiles’ status through the week — “I think he’s getting an MRI just to make sure,” Venables explained — but the Sooners expect their fifth-most utilized defensive player in 2022 to return this weekend.

Cornerback Jaden Davis and safety Key Lawrence are also expected to return to the secondary for the 117th edition of the Bedlam series. Both veteran defensive backs missed out on the Sooners’ three-point defeat at West Virginia.

“Hope to have ‘em both,” Venables said. “They both ran around last night. So I think we’ll have both of ‘em available.”

A lingering knee issue is what limited defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to only three snaps in Week 11, Venables said.

Center Andrew Raym exited in the third quarter and did not return at West Virginia. The status of the junior from Broken Arrow for the visit from Oklahoma State remained uncertain as of Tuesday.

“Just depends on how Andrew feels,” Venables said. “At some point in time, we’ll probably have to do a surgery for him.”

Sixth-year center Robert Congel replaced Raym at center at West Virginia.