Jovantae Barnes' debut was a dream come true; OU fans owe thanks to DeMarco Murray

NORMAN — Jovantae Barnes was engulfed by 80,000-plus crimson-and-cream supporters in his first college game on Saturday.

The true freshman running back had been to OU contests before. He took part in the spring football game and got a taste of that wild crowd.

But this was so, so different.

“It’s something that I always dreamed of,” Barnes said following Monday’s practice. “Growing up as a kid, I dreamed about playing in the league or in college since I was 3 years old when I had a ball in my hand. I looked up to running backs like Leonard Fournette and DeMarco Murray and Joe Mixon.

“It is different watching it and playing it. I didn’t know what to think when I got here. I worked hard and it all paid off for sure.”

Barnes was one of 10 true freshmen who made their debuts in the Sooners’ 45-13 win over UTEP. Joining Barnes were Gavin Freeman (WR), Jayden Gibson (WR), Gracen Halton (DL), Jaren Kanak (LB), Jason Llewellyn (TE), Jacob Sexon (OL), Jake Taylor (OL), R Mason Thomas (DL) and Gentry Williams (DB).

That group combined for some highlights. Barnes had four carries for 25 yards, Freeman scored on a dazzling 46-yard run, Kanak had four tackles, Thomas had a half-sack and Williams secured OU’s only takeaway with a fourth-quarter interception.

“Most of them — not all of them — had a spring ball under this belt and that’s a tremendous advantage,” said OU coach Brent Venables, whose team hosts Kent State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s hard to keep guys for five years. This is a developmental game and we want to be a developmental program. There are some guys that aren’t quite there, but the ones that had an opportunity to get in the game, that was a lot of fun to watch them play and compete. We expect them to continue to get better.”

Barnes' quickness is a solid addition to the running backs room, Venables said.

"You saw how explosive he was the moment he touched the ball," the OU coach said. "It just looked different, probably for everybody. And, as he showed in the spring, he's got great maturity to him. The game isn't too hard for him."

Fall camp was difficult as Barnes had to manage a hamstring injury.

"But we know he's got great instincts. He's a big guy. He plays behind his pads very well," Venables said. "And he's got a great, great demeanor about him to."

Being an early enrollee not only helps true freshmen on the playing field. It helps them get acclimated to campus life.

"They can just manage everything," Venables said. "Being away from home for the first time, new schemes, new languages, the demands of school, practice, social life, all of those things. It's not an easy thing to manage whether you're old or you. We've picked up a good group of young guys that have a propensity to do exactly that."

Barnes was rated as the nation’s third-best running back by Rivals in the 2022 recruiting class and chose OU over Alabama, Florida State and USC.

When Lincoln Riley abruptly left for USC weeks before December’s signing day, Barnes’ recruitment jammed up. What was going to happen?

OU fans can thank Murray’s work for keeping the talented running back from Las Vegas aimed at Norman. Murray now works as the Sooners' running backs coach.

“He made it known that he was going to stay right away,” Barnes said. “I talked to him about it, and obviously I told him anywhere he was going, I was going. That’s if he went to a different college or he stayed here. If he stayed here, I would stay here too.

“He made it known he was staying here and he wasn’t going anywhere and this was the place he wanted to be. I knew I was coming to OU right away as soon as he said that.”

When Jeff Lebby was announced as the Sooners’ new offensive coordinator, Norman felt even closer to home.

Barnes took a visit to Ole Miss — Lebby’s former employer — where the coach put together a strong pitch.

The message remained the same when Lebby was hired at OU.

“It was something that I wanted to hear. He said his running backs were one of the most important, like a quarterback and that you are going to get the ball,” Barnes said. “Do you want to go somewhere where you’re going to get the ball and get this amount of yards and touchdowns while being coached by me?

"As soon as I heard he was coming here, it was DeMarco Murray and Lebby it was going to be insane.”