NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five years ago, while still UCF’s head coach, Josh Heupel swayed an interview away from a seemingly sore subject.

After discussing his American Athletic Conference team, a Tulsa World reporter started asking about his time at Oklahoma, where he’d been let go as offensive coordinator after the 2014 season. Heupel politely cut off the questioning, saying he didn’t want to discuss that topic.

Now a successful head coach at Tennessee, Heupel was once again asked about his OU time during the Southeastern Conference Media Days in downtown Nashville.

The 2024 schedule release announced a Vols game at OU and, while his relationship with OU appears “a little complicated” what was it like seeing the Sooners on the schedule?

“The relationship with Oklahoma really isn’t complicated,” Heupel said inside the Grand Hyatt ballroom in downtown Nashville. “I have got nothing but great memories of the people and my time there. I certainly do … everybody there helped shape who I am and where I’m at today … (I) still got a lot of great friends and teammates that live back there.

“So the opportunity to go back to Oklahoma, yeah I wish they were coming to Knoxville first. I say that jokingly, but looking forward to that opportunity. That’s a long ways down the road, man. Focused on 2023, but that will be a unique day in my career, obviously, to go back there.”

Heupel has discovered success since parting ways with Oklahoma. He served as an offensive coordinator at Utah State (2015) and Missouri (2016-17) before taking head coaching jobs at UCF (2018-2020) and Tennessee (2021-current). He is 46-16 in five seasons as a head coach.

The Vols are coming off an 11-2 season and capped the campaign with a 31-14 triumph over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Heupel’s success isn’t limited to coaching, as OU fans are aware. The former Sooners quarterback is on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Do his Tennessee players know in 2000 that he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led Oklahoma to a national championship?

“Yeah, they don’t know enough about my playing career. Day one of training camp, I’m going to make sure we put a couple of highlights up there,” Heupel joked, drawing laughter from the room. "None of them of me running around, either, by the way.

“It’s a great honor to be looked at in that way to be on the ballot to be potentially a part of the Hall of Fame. A year ago, I got an opportunity to recognize of one our teammates, Roy Williams, when he went in. He was such a special player and had such a huge impact on the game and what we did there at Oklahoma. Those things only happen, though, because of the players that I got an opportunity to be in the locker room with every single day.

“I’m very grateful to all of those guys, everybody on the offensive side of the ball, the offensive linemen. It was a special team and it’s certainly made a huge impact in my life, part of why I’m up here today, to be honest. And so forever indebted to those guys and very appreciative but humbled by that recognition as well.”

