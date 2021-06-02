Josh Heupel, Roy Williams among 78 players on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Josh Heupel and Roy Williams – members of Oklahoma’s 2000 national championship team – are on the 78-man ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame.

Heupel and Williams were also on the 2021 ballot, which included former Sooners coach Bob Stoops who was voted into the Hall on his first opportunity.

More than 12,000 ballots were sent to National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers on Wednesday. The announcement of inductees will come in early 2022, with specific details announced in the future.

There are only 1,038 players in the College Football Hall of Fame, including 22 former OU stars. Six OU coaches have also been inducted.

Heupel was OU’s quarterback in 1999 and 2000, the first two seasons of Stoops’ illustrious career as coach. Heupel, a left-handed gunslinger, engineered the Sooners’ 13-0 record which was capped with an Orange Bowl victory over Florida State.

Heupel is a former Oklahoma offensive coordinator and now Tennessee’s head coach.