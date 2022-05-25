Jordy Bahl's recent bullpen work leads to optimism for return this postseason

Could Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl see action in the NCAA Super Regional against UCF this weekend?

The Sooners’ ace hasn’t pitched in the past two weekends after fighting soreness in her throwing arm. OU just used two pitchers in last weekend’s three regional victories.

“Well, the good news is Jordy’s been throwing a little bit in the bullpen,” OU coach Patty Gasso said during a Wednesday Zoom call with reporters. “I don’t know exactly when, but we’re optimistic she’s going to be able to help this team.”

The top-seeded Sooners will host No. 16 UCF in a best-of-3 Super Regional this weekend. Friday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and the teams will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday. Game three, if necessary, will be played at a time to be determined.

Bahl has been dominate in the circle this season.

The right-hander is 21-1 with 199 strikeouts in 132.1 innings pitched. She has a 0.95 ERA, and opponents are hitting only .137.

Bahl’s last action came in a May 7 win over Oklahoma State. She didn’t pitch in the Big 12 Tournament or in wins over Prairie View A&M or Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals.

It has been tough for Bahl, the league’s co-freshman of the year and freshman of the year, to miss games.

“She’s a competitor. She’s extremely frustrated,” Gasso said. “She wants to get back where she was right now. And it’s not the right way to do it. We’ve got to get her to listen to what the doctors are saying, listen to what the trainers and the coaches are saying.

“Just be patient. That’s what it’s going to take. Her attitude is, I want to go 100% right now, and we’re not able to do that at this moment. But she’s working towards that.

“But she’s working toward that. And that is better news than I thought I would have going forward. We’re excited.”

What has Bahl been like in the dugout during OU games?

“You wouldn’t even be able to tell that she has a little injury because of her energy in the dugout,” Tiare Jennings said. “She’s still the same Jordy. She’s still the same person.

“We all know how much she wants to be out there and competing with us. But she’s competing with us in the dugout … having her out there is a joy, and she just competes no matter what she’s doing.”

