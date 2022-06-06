Jordy Bahl's extended return to pitcher's circle included 'not a lot pain, just a lot of adrenaline'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Did Oklahoma ace Jordy Bahl ever reach a point where she thought she wouldn’t finish the 2022 softball season?

Definitely, she said on Monday afternoon.

“The last month has honestly been kind of a roller coaster,” Bahl said following OU’s game-two win over UCLA at the Women’s College World Series. “There have been times where I’ve been super high like, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to happen.’ And there are times where I’m like ‘there’s no shot.’”

The national freshman of the year tossed 4⅔ innings and 71 pitches in the Sooners’ game-one 7-3 loss against UCLA. She had command and, outside of one bad pitch which ended up as a two-run homer, looked good while getting her most work in exactly a month.

“Not a lot of pain, just a lot of adrenaline,” Bahl said.

Her journey hasn’t been easy since suffering an injured right arm on May 7.

OU coach Patty Gasso has taken things slow. She allowed Bahl to get a taste of competition — the pitcher threw 11 pitches to register the final out in a WCWS-opening win over Northwestern — before having her enter Monday’s game in the third inning while facing a 5-1 deficit.

Gasso admits she didn’t know what to expect.

“But I knew that it was time to give it a try because, otherwise, she's going to be sitting on the bench, and I'm going to keep wondering if and how and when,” Gasso said. “So we thought it might be a good opportunity, and it started to look real. Like, ‘Whoa.’ She threw harder. Adrenaline was going. I thought she had good control. I thought she did a really good job.

“We pressed her a bit, and I thought she was starting to wear out just a bit, but when it was all said and done, she's feeling pretty good and not in a lot of pain. Definitely we'll be able to use her going forward.”

The Sooners (57-3) await the Oklahoma State-Texas survivor in the WCWS best-of-3 championship series. First pitch will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bahl’s health has been watched closely by Sooner Nation over the past month. While pitchers Hope Trautwein and Nicole May held opponents handcuffed during regionals and Super Regional play, Bahl just wanted to contribute.

Bahl leaned on her faith during those troubled times and said she surrendered her future to God’s will.

Bahl didn’t disclose her specific right arm injury, but did confirm it happened during pregame warmups before a regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. She said she threw a ball overhand “and I felt something happen.”

It was the first injury of her playing career, which meant the first rehabilitation moments of her life.

OU coach Patty Gasso said the pitcher would push too hard on certain days, trying to come back too fast during the postseason.

Bahl described the low points, which were tough to bear.

“One day was a big low when I was told I could throw a certain amount of pitches in my bullpen. I started getting pitch counts,” she said. “So I go in there and I didn’t even meet half of those pitches. And then that was a low for me.

“And then another low was just the why now? And that’s where I just really had to surrender to God and be like it’s not my timing, it’s yours. It’s not my will. It’s yours. You’re in control. You can give, You can take away. And He’s just showing me that.”

She sprinted from the dugout to pitch during the Northwestern game. While the game was easily in hand, throwing 11 pitches and getting the final out was a major step for her comeback.

“That was big, just to get my feet wet,” Bahl said. “We’ve played on this field before. But it just looks totally different at the World Series. And just getting out there and being to hear it, see it, be on the mound, in that setting was really good and helpful coming into today.”

UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez saw Bahl earlier this year when OU beat UCLA 4-1 on Feb. 12. Bahl finished with 14 strikeouts against the Bruins.

The pitcher had four strikeouts against UCLA on Monday.

“I clearly can see she's a fierce competitor because I know she's not 100%. She's got a great drop. She's got a great off-speed. She's a competitor I think probably more than anything,” Inouye-Perez said.

Bahl smiled ear-to-ear when talking about watching college softball’s marquee event as a youngster.

“Growing up watching the World Series and then playing on this field for travel ball during years in the past, it’s just like full circle to finally be here,” she said.

