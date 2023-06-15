Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s College World Series, has committed to Nebraska out of the transfer portal after two seasons at Oklahoma.

The sophomore right-hander with a career record of 44-2 cited plans "to return home" in announcing her intention to leave the Sooners on Monday, exiting the program only five days after Bahl pitched OU to a third straight national championship in a 3-1 win over Florida State on June 8.

“Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been,” Bahl wrote in a statement. “From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind the scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that only grows each year, only the girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand.

“That is why this is such a bittersweet thing to do. I have decided to return home and play the game I love, closer to the things that have made me who I am and that have always been more important to me than this game.”

Bahl’s decision marks the first piece of roster turnover since the close of the 2023 season and she joins Grace Lyons, Haley Lee, Alex Storako and Grace Green among the departing contributors from a team that set an NCAA record with 53 straight wins this spring.

Bahl joins the Huskers with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Bahl’s OU exit arrives in the wake of her torrid run through this month’s WCWS that carried the Sooners to the program’s seventh national title and their fifth since 2016.

Appearing in all five of OU’s games in Oklahoma City, Bahl went 4-0 and earned the save in the title-clincher of her second WCWS trip, tallying 33 strikeouts and conceding 12 hits and four walks over 24 2/3 scoreless innings.

The string of flawless performances leaves Bahl with the third-longest scoreless innings streak in WCWS history, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Amy Day (27 2/3 innings — 1994) and UCLA’s Lisa Fernandez (26 — 1992).

In the circle to fan FSU’s Katie Dack for the final out in Game 2 of the championship series, Bahl was promptly named the tournament’s most outstanding player Thursday night.

“Jordy Bahl is just an absolute, complete athlete,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said afterward.

Shortly after Bahl announced her decision, Gasso followed with a statement Monday afternoon:

“Jordy shared with our staff on Friday that she has been feeling a strong need to be closer to home for quite some time and that she planned to enter the transfer portal,” Gasso’s statement read. “It was a very candid and emotional conversation in which we both communicated our love and appreciation for each other. We are grateful for her two years with our program and for everything she accomplished.”

In outlining her decision to leave OU, Bahl noted the pull of returning home to Nebraska and cited the support she received across her two seasons as a member of the Sooners’ program.

“The most important thing in my life after my faith is my family,” she wrote. “For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown.

“Being away from these things has been very tough. Through the constant battles that the outsiders do not see, my teammates and coaches were always understanding, loving and nothing but supportive. The bond developed with these girls can never, and will never be broken.”

With Bahl’s departure, OU loses a key cog from its past two national title teams and a player widely viewed as a centerpiece for the future as the Sooners transition into a new era next spring at Love Field. Down Bahl and Storako — who transferred in from Michigan to complete her final season of eligibility — OU sets its sights on a 2024 title defense missing two of its three primary starting pitchers from 2023.

Rising senior Nicole May projects to return next spring as one of the Sooners’ leaders in the circle following the most effective season of her college career in which she finished 18-0 with 0.91 ERA.

Kierston Deal, the former No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, will likely take on a larger role as a sophomore after allowing three earned runs across 27 1/3 innings in 20 appearances in her debut season.

Yet in order to fill out another championship-caliber rotation in 2024, Gasso will likely have to turn to the transfer market, an avenue OU’s 29th-year coach has made good use of to power the Sooners’ run of back-to-back-to-back national titles.

OU’s 2021 national championship — the program’s first in the transfer portal era — came with one-time transfers Shannon Saile (Florida International) and Giselle Juarez (Arizona State) leading the rotation. North Texas transfer Hope Trautwein shouldered 126.1 innings in 2022 on the way to the program’s sixth WCWS crown.

In the Sooners’ most recent title-decider last Thursday, Storako got the start and threw four innings of one-run ball. Between Juarez, Trautwein and Storako, the winning pitcher in each of OU’s past three championship clinchers has arrived to Norman as a transfer.

With Bahl no longer at the top of the Sooners’ rotation, OU instantly becomes one of the most attractive destinations for the nation’s top transfer pitchers. But while Gasso carries with her a strong track record of luring effective pitchers from the portal, she’ll be hard-pressed to find another Jordy Bahl this offseason.

The 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year out of Papillion-LaVista (Nebraska) High School, Bahl carved an immediate role on OU’s pitching staff and collected a series of awards as a freshman in 2022.

Bahl made 24 starts and 33 total appearances in her debut season, striking out 205 and issuing 34 walks with a 1.09 ERA. In her seventh career appearance on Feb. 25, 2022, Bahl fanned 11 and notched a perfect game against Cal State Fullerton. A day later, she struck out 16 Tennessee hitters to set the program’s single-game strikeout record by a freshman.

All told, opposing batters hit .145 against Bahl while she charted a 22-1 record in her freshman campaign. A late-season arm injury limited Bahl to three postseason appearances but she closed 2022 as the NFCA National Freshman of the Year, the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year and as an NFCA first team All-American.

Bahl proved even more dominant in her second spring at OU.

She began 2023 with the first of eight complete-game shutouts in a 4-0 win over Duke on Feb. 9 and had asserted herself atop the nation’s sharpest pitching staff by the close of the regular season. Bahl’s 192 strikeouts paced the Sooners on her way to the conference’s pitcher of the year honors for a second straight spring. Her 0.90 ERA in 2023 ranks 12th in program history.

By the time the WCWS rolled around, Bahl was operating in full force.

She struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings to shut down Stanford on June 1, then got the win against Tennessee two days later on June 3. Bahl’s four scoreless innings of relief work in the national semifinal against Stanford on June 5 shepherded OU to its fourth straight championship series appearance.

And after tossing a complete-game shutout in Game 1 of the championship against Florida State, Bahl entered in relief to close out Game 2 and another national title with three scoreless frames

Afterward, Bahl was asked if she expected to find such fast success at OU when she first committed to the Sooners.

“I knew that at Oklahoma I was going to be challenged day in and day out,” Bahl said. “There were going to be amazing players around you — pushing you every single day. Iron sharpens iron. I was going to have the opportunity to throw to the best lineup in the country at practice every day. As a pitcher, that made me really excited.”

For two seasons, Bahl found what she was looking for at OU. From her, the Sooners got one of the top pitchers in the nation over that span.

During the course of OU’s record-setting win streak and its 2023 national title run this spring, Sooner players pointed often to the togetherness of Gasso’s latest group. Closeness, among other central qualities, was one of the keys in charging one of the most dominant teams in college softball history.

Less than seven days after wrapping up its latest national title, OU enters its offseason without one of its central figures in Bahl with work to do as the Sooners begin the process of retooling for 2024.

“My respect for this program and how they do things the right way, and play the game with an unapologetic passion are all things that I have learned and will take with me,” Bahl wrote. “My heart is full of gratitude and love for the girls, coaches, and people at the University of Oklahoma. I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person.”