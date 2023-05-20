NORMAN — Date, opponent and weather conditions all changed for Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field. The outcome for the top-seeded Sooners on Day 2 of the NCAA Norman Regional, however, was much the same.

Less than 24 hours after opening NCAA Tournament play with an 11-0, five-inning win over Hofstra Friday evening, OU sailed past Missouri in an 11-0 victory in six innings, extending the program’s best-in-the-nation win streak to 45 games and sending the Sooners to Sunday’s regional final.

OU will meet one of Hofstra, Cal or Missouri at 11 a.m. Sunday, one win from reaching the Sooners’ 12th consecutive super regional dating back to 2010.

“Jordy (Bahl) did a great job starting the game the way she did just really pounding the zone. Ahead of the counts. Really shutting Missouri's offense down,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “I loved how we scored early and then we just started scoring often. The defense was outstanding.

“There's nothing I could pick apart that I wasn't really pleased with.”

Bahl was the Sooners’ catalyst from the circle, dealing OU within two victories of matching Arizona’s NCAA record win streak of 47 games set in 1997.

Bahl struck out four on her first trip through the Tigers’ lineup and set down the first nine batters she faced across a flawless opening 3 innings. The sophomore right-hander found trouble in the fourth issuing a lead-off walk to Jenna Laird and one-out single to Kara Daly before retiring the next two batters she faced to escape the jam unscathed, fanning Riley Frizell to end the inning.

Missouri’s fourth-inning pair represented the only runners Bahl allowed over 5 innings in her 16th win of the season before freshman Kierston Deal set the Tigers (35-25) down in order to close the game.

The pitching performance that charged Saturday’s win doubled as Bahl’s postseason debut at Marita Hynes Field. Sidelined by an elbow injury until the Women’s College World Series last postseason, Bahl’s 64th career appearance marked her first at the Sooners’ home stadium outside the regular season.

“Last year I was on the sideline watching from the dugout,” said Bahl, who tallied seven strikeouts. “(I was) still learning a lot from everything that was going on but it's definitely fun this year to be able to be out there.”

“It's just as loud as it always is,” she said of the home crowd. “The fans always bring something special to the stadium. But they're consistent, man. Regular season, Postseason — they're there.”

While Bahl stoked OU (53-1) from the circle, Cydney Sanders led the Sooners’ latest offensive onslaught.

The Arizona State transfer’s two-run single down the left line opened the scoring and Sanders followed with her seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot into Home Run Village beyond the left field wall.

“I was super early that entire at-bat so I wanted to let it get deeper and it ended up going out,” Sanders said of her home run. “ I was really excited about that.”

Haley Lee scored three runs on the day and went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI double that capped the three-run third inning catcher Kinzie Hansen sparked with a two-run home run. Jayda Coleman converted three walks into three runs scored. Rylie Boone collected two of the Sooners’ 11 hits.

Reserves Alynah Torres, Sophia Nugent, Grace Green and Quincee Lilio were at the center of the four-run sixth that sent Saturday’s contest into run-rule territory.

Torres reached base on a 2-1 single and later scored on Tiare Jennings’ sacrifice fly before Lillio walked to force in a run with the bases loaded. Green, the redshirt senior, capped OU's scoring with a two-run single that scored Nugent and Coleman as the Sooners’ bench tied a bow on another comfortable victory.

“There are some athletes that should definitely be getting more at bats,” Gasso said. “They’re not showing frustration. They’re just waiting for that opportunity and making the most of it. A lot of them are turning them into walks. When you walk on our team, that turns into runs. They’re all doing their jobs really well.”

OKLAHOMA 11, MISSOURI 0

OU;203;024;--;11;11;0

MU;000;000;--;0;1;0

Bahl, Deal (6) and Hansen; Krings, Schumacher (5), Nichols (6), Pannell (6) and Crenshaw. W: Bahl (16-1). L: Krings (13-12). HR: Hansen (11), Sanders (6). T: 2:17.