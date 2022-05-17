Jordy Bahl handling arm injury 'very optimistically' but frustrated she can't help Sooners

Oklahoma remains cautious with star pitcher Jordy Bahl’s injury and has listed her status as “day-to-day” entering the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Bahl didn’t throw in the Big 12 Tournament after battling arm soreness. She hasn’t pitched since a May 6 contest against Oklahoma State.

How is Bahl feeling this week?

“She’s still day-to-day,” OU coach Patty Gasso said during a Tuesday Zoom call. “The goal is to get her pain-free. And we’re still working in that direction. (There’s) a lot of different things that we’re trying for her. Doctors are involved as well.

“So if it’s doable, it’ll be done. But we’re not going to do it if it’s not comfortable enough for her to do it.”

Top-ranked Oklahoma (49-2) will host the NCAA Norman Regional this weekend. The four-team, three-day event will be at Marita Hynes Field.

OU will face Prairie View A&M (20-27) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The regional begins with Minnesota (26-24-1) facing Texas A&M (29-26) at 4:30.

Gasso was asked if Bahl had a heavier workload in the circle during her freshman season.

The OU coach said the pitcher’s workload might be lighter to her previous summer schedules, but the intensity is different.

“And that’s where the stress comes in,” Gasso said. “I think she’s handled it like a champ when she gets in big situations. She thrives in it, she almost wants it. Sometimes it’s kind of crazy, like the adrenaline is just something she loves.

“With this injury, she’s handling it very optimistically. She’s frustrated that she can’t help the team. But she’s confident that she’s going to get the opportunity to get back on the field.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.