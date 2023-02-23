NORMAN — Joey Prata, Oklahoma’s 25-year old, 125-pounder, has spent more than a quarter of his life in college wrestling; a period defined equally by a career record of 70-41 and the kind of adversity that tests mental toughness and teaches you things you didn’t know about yourself.

Two season-ending injuries and the pair of grueling recoveries that followed. Three head coaches in seven years between two schools. Slips down the depth chart, dips in confidence and the times he considered giving up the sport altogether.

“Looking back now that’s probably something I would have regretted just because I’ve been wrestling since third grade,” Prata told the Tulsa World this week. “It’s all I’ve ever done in my life.”

And it’s what he’ll do for at least a few more weeks. In the waning days of February, Prata finds himself in the final stages of a college career that’s endured the better part of a decade.

At Tulsa’s BOK Center next weekend, one of college wrestling’s oldest athletes will compete in the Big 12 Wrestling Championship with an eye on qualifying for the NCAA Championships for a third time in four seasons. And a spot in the championship field would bring Prata back to Tulsa for the national event (March 16-18) with the lofty aspirations he carries into the final month of his college career perhaps still intact.

“Win Big 12 and win nationals,” Prata explained. “Big goals. Gotta set ‘em.”

The ending Prata envisions would bring a flourished-finish to a run through college wrestling that began at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2016. The freshmen he's called teammates in 2022-23? They were in sixth grade when Prata graduated from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia, and jumped to the college ranks.

Prata’s first two seasons at Virginia Tech were the story of a college wrestling career that struggled to get off the ground through injury. He left the second match of his freshman season with a torn UCL that required surgery. Next came a knee tear — "everything around it except for my PCL," Prata explained — that wiped out his entire sophomore season in 2017-18.

“You feel like ‘man, do I even continue my wrestling career at this point?’” Prata, currently the 29th-ranked wrestler at the 125-pounds, said.

“I am mentally tough,” he continued. “I think to make it through two years of rebab, two years of surgery, two years of watching everyone else achieve the goals that you want to, I think I’m pretty disciplined, pretty mentally tough and very coachable.”

Those injury-laden 24-plus months tested Prata’s resolve, but he returned to the mat for 24 duals in 2018-19 before amassing a 17-11 record in 2019-20 and earning a spot in the NCAA Championships the arrival of Covid-19 ultimately wiped out. By the time the spring of 2021 rolled around, Prata had watched Kevin Dresser, the coach who recruited him to Virginia Tech, leave the program and found himself unseated in his weight class by Hokies teammate Sam Latona, an All-American in 2021.

“I decided I can’t stress over whether or not I’m gonna be that guy,” he said. “I’ve got to give myself the best shot.”

That opportunity came with Lou Rosselli and the Sooners in Norman. Buoyed by two extra years of eligibility granted through a medical redshirt and the Covid-19 waiver, he’s compiled a record of 36-16 in two seasons at OU with a fourth-place finish at least year’s Big 12 championship.

With the Sooners, Prata says he’s improved his top game and learned to create offense with his feet. And at OU, training with teammates as many as seven years his junior, Prata has carved out a leadership role he’s relished.

“That (age) difference is just nuts,” Prata said. “Even when we’re just talking, I mention a TV show I used to watch growing up and they’ll say, ‘what’s that?’”

What exactly does Prata — the Sooners’ elder statesman — have in common with those young teammates?

“We all love wrestling,” Prata said. “We’re all tough dudes. And we love to grind.”

No matter the postseason outcome, the rest of Prata’s college career lives only in the next month. Come June, he’ll be 26 with a degree in business management from Virginia Tech and master’s in intercollegiate administration from OU.

What’s next, however, is far from Prata’s mind. When you spend seven seasons in college athletics, sometimes you get to do your final season a twice.

In the spring of 2020, Prata thought he was headed toward his finish line. After the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, he’d join the workforce. Prata already had a job lined up with a recruiting company.

“I think that actually distracted me a little bit during that season,” he said.

Three years later, at the end of a windy road through college wrestling, he’s approaching this end point differently, operating with wisdom only age can provide.

“This year I’ve kind of set all that aside,” Prata said. “I’ll take care of it after the season’s finished. I've just really locked in and focused on this season.”