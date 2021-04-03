Joe Jon Finley returns to familiar setting with familiar goal - win championships

Joe Jon Finley’s homecoming has been a special one.

The former Oklahoma tight end is moved from student to teacher on the Sooners’ football field. He’s in charge of the H-backs and tight ends with a goal of getting his players to experience the same passion that he’s always had for his alma mater.

“It’s great to get back home and be around Sooner football again,” Finley said on Friday. “The excitement around Oklahoma football is different than anywhere else in the country. This is what I love. This is why I got in this business, to coach on the highest level and coach the best players, and that’s what I’m getting to do right now.”

Finley, in his first media interview since being named to his new role, said the opportunity to work with Lincoln Riley was a huge reason for making the move. He’s kept tabs with Riley, the offensive coordinator (2015-16) and Riley, the coach (2017-present).

“Besides coming home and all of that good stuff, this is one of the best jobs in the country — probably the best job in the country as far as being on the offensive side of the ball,” Finley said. “What Coach Riley has done here, everything that he’s done speaks for itself. This guy’s the best in the country at what he does and just excited to get around here and learn a new system.”