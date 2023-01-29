Joe Castiglione: Taylor Robertson, Jocelyn Alo earn 'GOAT' status to give OU major reason to celebrate

Oklahoma now has reason to celebrate greatness for the second time in a 10-month span.

Taylor Robertson became the NCAA’s all-time 3-point leader during Saturday’s game at Iowa State. The OU senior connected on six 3-pointers to push her career mark to 503 treys after entering the weekend tied with former Ohio State sharpshooter Kelsey Mitchell.

Robertson’s historic moment comes shortly after Jocelyn Alo became college softball’s home run leader last March. Alo completed her prolific Sooners career with 122 home runs, shattering the mark of former OU star Lauren Chamberlain’s 95 home runs.

“How lucky are we to witness such unique history twice in less than one year?” OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione answered via text to the Tulsa World on Saturday night. “Wow! In today’s world, people throw around the word GOAT too loosely.

“In this case, TRob and Jocy are the real thing in regards to these amazing accomplishments and they’ve set the bar high for others to chase greatness.”

Robertson and Alo are the “greatest of all time” in their respective sports in two impressive categories.

Earlier this month, Robertson was asked what she thought about what holding records in both sports says about OU.

“It says that we’re elite here,” Robertson said. “No matter what sport you come to play here, we’re going to be good and there’s going to be a lot of wins and a lot of records broken. There’s going to be a lot of good energy and just good, good people.”

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Robertson. The Cyclones defeated OU 86-78 at Hilton Coliseum.

Robertson connected on her first 3-point attempt of the day, using a ball screen from teammate Liz Scott to swish an open 3-pointer from the top of the key midway through the first quarter.

Did she envision that type of shot to set the mark?

“Yeah, that was cool,” Robertson said via Zoom following the game. “I’ve had quite a few of those in my career here, so it was only right.”

OU coach Jenni Baranczyk added about her star guard. “She’s incredible. She’s been so fun. I can’t take an ounce of any of it. It’s self-made, it’s love of the game. She just plays with joy and I think when you do that, really good things find you when you work hard. She’s the first to give credit to other people. She’s really special."

Robertson began the season with 446 career 3-pointers. While she did get an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, she eclipsed Mitchell’s mark in 138 games – which is one less than Mitchell’s 139 contests.

Robertson’s record watch began heating up in recent weeks. She tied Mitchell’s mark with two 3-pointers at Texas on Wednesday.

Getting over the hump is relieving, Robertson admitted.

“It feels good to get it knocked out,” she said. “It’s kind of a relief. It’s just nice that it’s over with and I’m not going to get any questions about it anymore. Now we can just play and try to win basketball games.”

Does Robertson think that her young self would have believed this feat could be accomplished?

“I think that she would like to believe that because she would always put in hours and hours of hard work, even at that young age,” Robertson said. “But it’s still crazy to believe that even. Right now, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually true because there are so many great shooters that have played college basketball over the court of time. So it’s really cool to be up there.”

Her father Dave Robertson, who passed away in 2017, was Robertson’s main shooting instructor. He taught her proper form and is the anchor to her ability.

What would he have said about this special day?

“He would think it would be really cool to be in this position to play enough games in five years to have a chance to do this,” she said last week. “And then when you look at the people that are on that (all-time list), making all those 3s and being in the conversation with all of them is really cool.”