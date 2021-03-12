Joe Castiglione takes aim at reports that Nebraska trying to cancel 2021 game in Norman

Is Nebraska trying to get out of the upcoming season’s football game at Oklahoma?

There is smoke, according to the reporting from The Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. The veteran reporter said sources told him that Nebraska has contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on Sept. 18.

OU and Nebraska are scheduled to play in Norman on that day, which would mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 “Game of the Century” that was played between top-ranked Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma.

OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione issued a statement on his Twitter account announcing the expectation for the game to be played.

“The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football,” Castiglione wrote. “It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases.

“The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promised to be a special weekend.

“We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”