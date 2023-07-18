NASHVILLE, Tennessee — At the suggestion that Oklahoma was a hesitant party in the decision that will send the Sooners to the Southeastern Conference next summer, league commissioner Greg Sankey bristles.

Yet that’s the very idea Sankey would have heard last week if he tuned into Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas.

Speaking on the “3Maw” podcast, former Kansas State athletic director and current Big 12 deputy commissioner Tim Weiser referred to OU as a “reluctant bride” in its jump to a new conference home alongside Texas, floating the concept of the Sooners as a timid player in the move that shook that landscape of college athletics in July of 2021.

That notion — of OU as anything other than a fully committed bedfellow in its move to the SEC — isn’t one Sankey is willing to entertain.

“I don't know why people have chosen to create that kind of fictional storyline,” Sankey told the Tulsa World on Day 2 of SEC Media Days inside Nashville's Grand Hyatt Hotel. “That’s pure fiction.”

OU won’t be on hand in Nashville for this week’s edition of SEC Media Days. But by the time the league takes its annual media event to Dallas next July, the Sooners will be full members of a 16-team SEC in the early days of a new era for the school’s athletic department.

On Tuesday, Sankey spoke exclusively with the Tulsa World 349 days out from OU’s July 1, 2024 start date in the SEC. After dispelling any notions surrounding the Sooners’ motivation for the jump, Sankey moved on to detail a conference eager to welcome two new schools in a year’s time.

“The perception from our 14 members to our new members (is) full-on embrace,” said Sankey, who has overseen the SEC since 2015 and been with the conference since 2002. “I think there's a high level of excitement.”

In both scope and length, the four-day event that is SEC Media Days is a monument to the grandeur of the most powerful league in the most powerful sport in college athletics. And in the SEC, OU will find a conference filled with fan bases not easily wowed by the kind of trophy case and football heritage the Sooners come with.

History, however, is one of the elements Sankey says will ease OU’s fit upon arrival.

Running through the Sooners’ links to the SEC, Sankey jogged his memory on the school’s joint fight for television rights alongside Georgia in a case that reached the Supreme Court of the United States in 1984, OU’s Rose Bowl thriller with the Bulldogs in 2018 and its 2013 Cotton Bowl matchup against Texas A&M and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

“There's been a lot of interaction,” he said. “I think there'll be a full-on desire to be victorious over new conference members.

“I think we'll see a lot of people travel to both Norman and Austin to experience the new venues and new locales. And I would expect a lot of the fan base from both Oklahoma and Texas to go explore just great communities like Oxford, Mississippi, Athens, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee.”

Sankey’s particular frustration on the suggestion that OU held reservations about moving to the SEC is explained, at least in part, by the strength of his relationships with athletic director Joe Castiglione and university president Joseph Harroz.

Sankey has known OU’s AD since Castiglione held the same role at Missouri from 1993-98 while Sankey worked for the Southland Conference. His connection with Harroz, who assumed his current job in the spring of 2020, is more fresh but Sankey describes the OU president as a major driver in sealing the school’s place in the SEC.

“Joe Harroz was very clear from the first conversation,” Sankey said. “Both he and (Texas president) Jay Hartzel — whatever they do, they do together. Joe spoke very directly about the interest in being part of the Southeastern Conference. And that's why I try to be as clear as possible: I've not seen any moment of anything except a full-on embrace and pursuit of the opportunity in the future.”

The SEC’s work — and in turn Sankey’s — won’t be done after the Sooners and Longhorns enter the league with College Football Playoff expansion, ever-shifting tides on name, image and likeness and decisions on handful of other propositions still in front of the league.

Chief among Sankey’s duties in the relative near-term will be to lock down the conference’s permanent scheduling model beyond the 2024 season. The conference continues to weigh options for the future primarily focused on either an eight or nine-game league format and the expectation is that the matter will be resolved by the time the SEC’s spring meetings close in 2024.

Once the scheduling format is settled, conversation will turn to permanent rivals with Texas a presumed lock for the Sooners and a cast of regional foes (Arkansas and Missouri) and bonafide bluebloods (Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc.) among the other options if the SEC opts for a nine-game model.

“You could populate, probably on anyone’s schedule, five big games that have played for a long time,” Sankey said on the subject of permanent opponents. “We've shared some ideas with our athletics directors around how we make those annual matchups.”

In the meantime, Sankey's eyes remain on the 2024 football season, OU and Texas’ first in the league.

That conference schedule, Sankey feels, should produce plenty of fireworks on its own.

“When we announced what will happen in 2024, I think people looked at the eight game matchups and said, ‘Wow, what a schedule,’” Sankey said. “And I think that's true for our 14 members now. And it's absolutely true for the two new members.”

