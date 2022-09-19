Joe Castiglione discusses SEC move (before 2025?) and how it impacts OU's future nonconference scheduling

Joe Castiglione heard many conspiracy theories after the Southeastern Conference’s directive for Oklahoma to cancel next year’s nonconference game with Georgia and a 2024 contest with Tennessee.

Was the announcement a precursor for a move to the SEC before 2025?

“Sometimes the story is just straightforward and people don’t want to believe it,” a smiling Castiglione said. “This is simply a situation we faced with not only two different opponents but two different scenarios. We understand both sides of it very clearly.”

Oklahoma had home-and-home contracts with both schools. OU’s return game to Georgia and Tennessee’s trip to Norman would have taken place after 2025, which led to discussions over the past few months that led to this resolution.

The OU athletics director’s answer brought up the $1 million question: Is Oklahoma’s plan still for admittance to the SEC in 2025?

“I get it. I get why people want to keep asking because the world of college football continues to evolve. And you need to ask the question just to be sure,” Castiglione said. “We’ve said consistently that we are fulfilling all of the obligations in the remaining years in the Big 12.

“We’ve also said if there are reasons that incentivize the Big 12 to ask us to have a conversation then we’ll continue to listen. That’s not where we are.

“We’ve said to everybody — including the Big 12 members — we’re planning on staying to the end of the 2024-25 academic year.”

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack was asked during football media days if OU and Texas’ impending departures could be expedited.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a moment in time where we’re going to sit down, discuss the future,” Yormark said in Arlington. “But any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference.”

Yormack has been making stops at current and incoming Big 12 schools over the past two months. As of last week, Castiglione indicated there had been no scheduled appointment for a meeting at OU.

Oklahoma’s shuffling of future nonconference schedules didn't stop with Georgia and Tennessee. Home-and-home games with LSU (2027, 2028) and Alabama (2032, 2033) were also voided.

Oklahoma 2023 home game against Georgia has been replaced with SMU.

The Georgia contract wasn’t signed until 2019. Castiglione was looking for a marquee opponent to face Oklahoma in 2023, which is the 100th anniversary of the campus’ football field.

Castiglione was grateful that he was able to find SMU to fill a home spot, especially with extremely short notice and on the specific date of the Georgia contest (Sept. 9).

The focus now turns to the 100th anniversary of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which turns 100 years old in 2024. Erasure of the Tennessee game lends to an open date on OU's schedule.

Who will the opponent be in 2024?

“At best, there will be a small number of options,” Castiglione said. “Yet there are different things taking place with schedules as they change.”

Something to keep an eye is how upcoming realignment in other conferences alters schedules. For example, USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 could open some avenues.

Scheduling long-term continues to be one of Castiglione’s key jobs.

First-year coach Brent Venables was recently asked what opponents he preferred during nonconference play.

“This is Oklahoma. Playing on the biggest stage in the biggest games is what this place has been used to. I know, having worked here for 13 years, I have a very clear vision for what Joe Castiglione’s philosophy is in regards to playing a marquee non-conference,” Venables said. “And then again, something that’s also going to put people in the stands, from a non-conference standpoint. And whatever his philosophy is, I’m in full support.”

Castiglione said he’ll continue to have thorough discussions with Venables, just like he did with former coaches Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley.

The goal is to keep the same plan, but Castiglione wants to see what the plan is for SEC games.

“The importance of schedule philosophy is very disciplined and always has been one that recognizes the balance that needs to exist in a competitive schedule,” he said. “Balance has a lot of different definitions, from strength of schedule to preparation for conference games to the competitive aspects and trying to recognize the overall strength of a conference schedule.”

Castiglione says his philosophy over the past 25 years speaks for itself. OU has not shied from marquee nonconference opponents.

One factor in his thought process is the expansion of the College Football Playoff and how to make sure that OU has the best chance to not only make the postseason event but possibly host games.

“There’s so many facets that we’re keeping a close eye on at the moment,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we have the best hand to play to give our program the best chance to be in a place that we all aspire to be.”