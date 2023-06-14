Joe Castiglione’s excited for Sooner Nation on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma director of athletics already knows his football program’s eight Southeastern Conference opponents — which will be announced at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network — and he can’t wait for fans to discover the new opponents awaiting their team.

But the business side of him continues to churn.

“Immediately, my mind was going to which games we would have at home and which we would have on the road just because of the need I have to try to fill two slots that were necessitated with an eight-game schedule instead of nine,” Castiglione said during a break in the OU Board of Regents meeting at the POSTOAK Lodge in north Tulsa. “That’s the way it worked out and we’re all fine with it. And we’ve made a lot of progress in finding two other games that we’ll put on our schedule.

“It gets to the business side. Yes, excitement. I’m still a fan at heart in some ways. There’s a lot of excitement.”

Castiglione spoke to reporters about different topics, including future nonconference schedules.

The opportunity to play Oklahoma State in the future came up during conversation. The series will end with the current Nov. 4 game in Stillwater.

Could it resume at some point?

“They have a scheduling matrix that has been built on nine games and they have contracts in place,” Castiglione said. “I know sometimes when you talk about that, people want to spin it a certain way. I don’t ever want to speak for Oklahoma State, but I do understand what they were facing. I’ve had really good conversations with (OSU AD) Chad (Weiberg) about it.

“We’re going to play each other in a variety of sports going forward. We don’t have those dates yet on our schedule, but we’ve been talking about those. I think, in time, we’ll find an opportunity where dates are mutually agreeable to both institutions. It might be out there a ways. But I think, in the end, that’ll end up happening. At least that’s my opinion.”

OU still has work to do in scheduling a nonconference team in 2024.

Castiglione was asked this question: Are there still a couple of teams that you are eying?

“Are you listening to my conversations? And one of them is even a stretch,” Castiglione said with a laugh. “It’s not lot there’s a cornucopia of options out there. We’re talking about just a little over a year from the schedule.”

Castiglione has scheduled years in advance during his time as OU’s AD, including a series with Clemson in 2034 and 2035. It’s a disciplined process that can be a tough puzzle to complete.

“To get (teams) on the schedule, you find dates on the schedule that are mutually agreeable and make it work and get it down so you have it,” Castiglione said. “The reverse of that is happening right now because everybody does plan ahead. There aren’t many that can move any of the schedules that they have in place.”

One potential opponent watched closely since the 2020 game was scrubbed due to COVID is Army. That road game doesn’t appear to be a possibility at this time, Castiglione said.